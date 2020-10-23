Wreck it Ralph Venellope Races on Into 1st With Good Smile

The loveable glitch Venellope from the animated Disney film Wreck it Ralph is back. Good Smile Company has finally revealed her as their newest Nendoroid figure. Good Smile is offering a normal and deluxe version of the character but the deluxe is packed with too many features to pass up. Venellope will get racing on in with her kart from Candy Kart! This custom ride was built her by the one and only Wreck it Ralph, and is re-created with perfection with this figure. She will come with three different faceplates giving collectors the ability to show her off with confident, smiling, and surprised expressions. Some other amazing accessories included with this figure is her steering wheel, her goggles, a trophy, and the cookie medal that she gave to Ralph.

This Wreck it Ralph Nendoroid is packed with some adorable detail and the Candy Kart accessories are a huge plus. Good Smile Company really packed in the detail for this figure and will make any fans Disney collection stand out. The deluxe Venellope is where you will want to go and she is priced at $84.99. She is expected to release in July 2021 and pre-orders are already live in can be found located here. Pre-orders will stay open until December 16, 2020, so make sure you buckle up and secure her before it's too late.

"A deluxe Nendoroid set featuring Vanellope and her Candy Kart! From the popular Disney animated film "Wreck-It Ralph" comes a Nendoroid of the genius racer Vanellope! She comes with three face plates including a confident expression, a smiling expression and a DX version exclusive surprised expression. Optional parts include the cookie medal she gave to Ralph and a trophy. The DX version also includes her Candy Kart, the steering wheel and her goggles, so you can create the racing scenes from the game in Nendoroid form! Be sure to add her to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Back Hair Part (x1)

Front Hair Part (x1)

Face Plates (x3)

Body (x1)

Right Arm Parts (x2)

Right Hand Parts (x3)

Left Arm Parts (x2)

Left Hand Parts (x3)

Right Leg Parts (x2)

Left Leg Part (x1)

Medal (x1)

Trophy (x1)

Candy Kart (x1)

Steering Wheel (x1)

Goggles (x1)