WWE, Mattel Extend Partnership For The Foreseeable Future

WWE and Mattel announced today that their very successful partnership will continue. Ahead of Crown Jewel today, a multi-year contract was announced between the two to continue producing action figures, belts, and more. The two originally signed a deal in 2009 and that has proved very fruitful, multiple times the WWE line of figures has been tops in sales for figures, and continues to be one of the strongest sellers in the booming figure market. this means around this time next year we should see the release of the 100th wave of Elite style figures, as well as a continuation of the Ultimate line, basics, and more.

WWE & Mattel: Together Forever

"WWE and Mattel, Inc. today announced a multi-year extension of their global master toy licensing agreement. The extended partnership includes exclusive rights around Action Figures, Action Figure Accessories and Kids Toy Title Belts. Since 2009, Mattel and World Wrestling Entertainment have developed a wildly popular and diverse portfolio of innovative toys currently available in more than 50 global markets around the world. The Action Figures have ranked as the No. 1 action figure property in the U.S. and consistently holds a top ranking.

"Mattel is a true industry leader that continues to surprise and delight our fans around the world with innovative and creative products that drive significant revenue for our retail partners," said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products.

"We are very pleased that WWE has once again chosen Mattel to help bring its storied history and characters to children and fans around the world," said Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships, Mattel. "They are an important partner, and we look forward to continuing our relationship for years to come." Mattel's WWE Basic Action Figure Series is the longest-running continuous action figure assortment in history. Over the years, WWE and Mattel have launched multiple collaborations such as WWE and Ghostbusters and WWE and Masters of the Universe."