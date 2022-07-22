WWE Mattel Reveals From SDCC Thrill New And Old Collectors

WWE fans always have one of the best panels of SDCC to look forward to every year, and this return to in-person panels was no different. The team at Mattel are some of the coolest and nicest people working in the toy industry, and they listen to their fans and give them what they want. That is always evident when they have so many reveals of new WWE Elite, Ultimates, Retros, Superstars, and more. Why am I still talking, let's get to the reveals.

WWE Reveals Galore, We Are All Going To Be Broke

The biggest reveal is that there is an Ultimates Cody Rhodes coming, and preorders will run for one full week starting today at noon on Mattel Creations. He comes in what is pictured, including his entrance jacket and special packaging.

The next waves of WWE Retros were revealed. The third set will include Doink, Lex Luger, Tugboat, and a Rhythm & Blues Greg Valentine, a wink and a nod to old Hasbro collectors. Coming to Ringside Collectibles as exclusives are NWO versions or Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Hollywood Hogan, an Sixx.

The Walmart exclusive Remco style Superstars figures got more reveals, including The Rock, Macho Man, Rick Rude, Mr T., Earthquake, and Typhoon.

Tuning to Elites, there are a ton to go over. First, a Target three-pack of Undertaker, Razor Ramon, and the 1-2-3 Kid that also includes the iconic RAW letters from the entrance.

Elite 96 includes a new Brock Lesnar, King Nakamura, War Bonnet Hulk Hogan, Kofi Kingston, Ilja Dragunov, and Dewdrop, who will also have a chase version.

A greatest hits wave is coming, re-releasing and updating six hard-to-find Elites.

This year's WWE Survivor Series Elites include Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Ultimate Warrior, and debut Drew McIntyre. Collect them all to build a suited Rick Rude.

All sorts of Elites are coming over the next few months, from Johnny Knoxville to all sorts of Legends and current roster figures.

Ringside Collectibles will have a two-pack of the Mega Powers, Macho Man, and Hulk Hogan. This is available to preorder now.

WWE Elite 100 was revealed, and the special set will include Becky Lynch, Andre The Giant )who will have a chase version), Rey Mysterio, John Cena, The Rock, and Stunning Steve Austin.

Finally, WWE Ultimates will include new versions of the Rock, Brock Lesnar, the first AJ Styles, another Ultimate Warrior, Goldberg, an all -pink Bret Hart, and my most anticipated figure maybe ever, Jeff Jarrett.

Keep an eye out for these to go up for preorder all over the place in the coming months.