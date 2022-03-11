X-Men Animated Wolverine Gets Exclusive PX Previews Mondo Figure

You just can not keep a good figure down as Mondo has revealed the return of their 1/6 Scale X-Men: The Animated Series Wolverine. This popular cel-shaded Mondo figure is back as a limited edition PX Previews release featuring new animation art wrapped packaging. Besides that, the figure is the same figure that was previously released, which included retracted and extended claws, four expressions, lightning effect, and other mini accessories like a photo, turkey leg, and swappable hands. If you love Wolverine then this is the figure for you that captures one of the coolest costumes he has won and the perfect amount of accessories and detail to please any fan. Pre-orders for Mondo's 1/6 Scale X-Men: The Animated Series Wolverine is priced at $229.99. Collectors can preorder him at their local comic book store or online here, and he is set to release in May 2022.

"X-Men: The Animated Series Wolverine 1/6 Scale PX Previews Exclusive Figure. Recreate the most iconic moments from X Men: The Animated Series with this 1/6 scale fully articulated Wolverine action figure From Mondo! With graphic detailing that evokes the animation style, the 11.5″ tall Wolverine includes: four swappable expressions; retracted and extended claws; seven interchangable hands; lightning claw energy effect; a glossy photo of Cyclops and Jean Grey, which can be swapped out with a photo of your choosing; and, of course, a turkey leg. This PREVIEWS Exclusive Wolverine figure comes packaged in a unique closed box featuring real storyboard artwork from the animated series, and is limited to 2500 pieces worldwide!"

Product Features

11.50 inches (29.21cm)

Made of plastic

From X-Men: The Animated Series

Highly articulated

Limited edition of 2,500 pieces

Box Contents

Wolverine figure

4 Head sculpts

7 Interchangeable hands

Claw energy effect

Photo

Turkey leg