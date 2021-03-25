The X-Men Get Black Light Releases With New Funko Target Exclusives

Every year there seems to be a Funko Pop trend that just dominates the collectible circuit like chrome variants. One of the most recent Funko trends has been the new and exciting black light series that have all been retailer exclusives. We originally got Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man Black Light Pops in 2020 exclusive to Target. Later in the year, we also got new DC Comics Black Light Pops with new variants for Batman: The Animated Series with Harley Quinn, Joker, and Batman that all went exclusive to Hot Topic. Things even got rarer as Funko released their own FunkoShop exclusive with their Black Light (Bubblegum) Carnage Pop Vinyl. The next wave of Black Light Pops is coming as the X-Men are joining the trend with an exclusive Target release on March 26.

There are four new X-Men Pops coming soon with debuts of Magneto, Gambit, Rogue, Deadpool, and even Pop Tee bundle with Wolverine. Each will feature its own unique deco, and it even looks like Wolverine will get a new Pop Tee Box Packaging with a window, so collectors beware of wearing that shirt. The Black Light treatment extends to more than just Pop Vinyl, too, with new Pop tees, glasses, socks, backpacks, and even pins. The trip Wolverine Tee is a sight to behold and would also be an excellent poster print for the future. Just like past releases, these Funko Pops will be found online tomorrow, online here as well as in-store.

Most Black Light Pops sell out instantly, so be on your guard tomorrow for when those drops occur (usually around 9 AM EST). Target will also be getting a slew of exclusive Marvel Funko content over the year, starting with the Timeless Age (X-Men) and moving to the Patriot Age (Captain America), Infinite Age (The Avengers), and Amazing Age (Spider-Man). It is unclear if these are all Black Light Pops or just exclusive Marvel content, but fingers crossed for more MCU Funko releases! To Me My X-Men!