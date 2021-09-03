X-Men Havok Comes To Life With New Iron Studios Marvel Statue

Iron Studios is back with another Marvel Comics X-Men statue with the arrival of Alex Summers, aka Havoc. Standing roughly 9" tall, this mutant is displayed in his yellow and blue X-Uniform from the 90's era. He is sculpted in a dynamic stance as he uses his abilities to help stop the incoming Magneto attack at the X-Mansion. This limited editor statue is a perfect collectible for any fan and can be displayed as a solo or with other X-men Iron Studios statues. The Marvel Comics X-Men Havok 1/10 Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $149.99 and is set to release in Q3 of 2022. Pre-orders for this mutant are already live, and collectors can find him right here, and be sure to check out some of the other mutants that are also coming soon.

"In 90's style, Havok gets a new statue by Iron Studios!The base is composed of what was once part of the wooden floor of Mansion X, along with the remains of a molten metallic Sentinel robot hand. Standing on top of the base is the mutant hero wearing a blue and yellow uniform, the standard 1990s uniform from Professor X's group of students and allies, the so-called X-Men. With all his style and personality and still wearing a jacket, the mutant releases his plasma energy power through his right hand while firing a cosmic ray vortex from his left hand. Thus, Iron Studios presents the statue "Havok – X-Men – Bds Art Scale 1/10", one more item among the classic Marvel mutant heroes. The collection features the diorama scenario of the X-Men facing Magneto, the Sentinel robots under his control, and his followers and allies."

"Already available for Pre-Order, Havok adds to the collection that features Marvel's grand Hall of Mutant Heroes and Villains and is the largest 1/10 scale X-Men statue diorama ever produced. We'll still have a lot of news to announce, and each collector will be able to line up their favorite characters together."

Havok – X-Men – BDS Art Scale 1/10

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.7 in (H) x 7.5 in (W) x 11.4 in (D)

Product Weight: 2 lbs

MSRP: USD $149.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022