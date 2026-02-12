Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, x-men
X-Men: The Animated Series Beast 1/6 Figure Debuts from Mondo
The X-Men are back as Mondo unveils their newest 1/6 scale figure from The Animated Series with a limited edition Beast
Mondo is back with a brand new 1/6 scale X-Men: The Animated Series figure as the Beast is unleashed. Dr. Hank McCoy is the brains behind the team and is a mutant with superhuman strength, agility, and acrobatics. In the comics, he was not always this hairy, but after trying to cure himself, his X-Gene mutated further, giving him blue fur, sharp fangs, and clawed hands. Despite his fearsome appearance, Beast is a gentle soul who serves as the team's scientist, medic, and voice of reason. Mondo is now bringing him to life right off the TV screen with an impressive cel-shaded 1/6 scale figure that will pair well with their other X-Men releases.
Beast will be limited to only 1500 pieces, will stand at 11.9" tall, and will have a nice set of accessories. This will include five different head sculpts, a removable lab coat with extra arms, glasses, and plenty of lab gear to display him with. From books, a tongue depressor, a Howard the Duck shirt, and a tech pack with tools, this X-Men is ready for the next mission. Pre-orders are not live on the Mondo Store just yet, but fans can check him out here for $255.
X-Men: The Animated Series – Beast 1/6 Figure (Limited Edition)
"Mondo's X-MEN: ANIMATED 1/6 Scale Line continues with the good Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy … aka Beast! Equipped with a removable jacket and tech pack, our noble mutant comes complete with swappable hands, portraits, and easter egg accessories inspired by the rich history of the series. Available for a limited time, this deluxe Limited Edition release is restricted to just 1500 units!"
PRODUCT INCLUDES:
- Beast Figure
- Neutral Portrait
- Speaking Portrait
- Grinning Portrait
- Angry Portrait
- Sad Portrait
- x4 Pairs of Hands
- Pointing Right Hand
- Removable Lab Coat
- Glasses
- Tongue Depressor
- Closed Book
- Open Book
- Tech Pack with Tool Attachments
- Folded Howard the Duck T-Shirt