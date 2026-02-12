Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, x-men

X-Men: The Animated Series Beast 1/6 Figure Debuts from Mondo

The X-Men are back as Mondo unveils their newest 1/6 scale figure from The Animated Series with a limited edition Beast

The Beast figure stands 11.9” tall and is restricted to only 1500 pieces worldwide

Includes five head sculpts, removable lab coat, glasses, and a variety of mutant accessories

Features detailed lab gear like books, tech pack, tongue depressor, and Howard the Duck tee

Mondo is back with a brand new 1/6 scale X-Men: The Animated Series figure as the Beast is unleashed. Dr. Hank McCoy is the brains behind the team and is a mutant with superhuman strength, agility, and acrobatics. In the comics, he was not always this hairy, but after trying to cure himself, his X-Gene mutated further, giving him blue fur, sharp fangs, and clawed hands. Despite his fearsome appearance, Beast is a gentle soul who serves as the team's scientist, medic, and voice of reason. Mondo is now bringing him to life right off the TV screen with an impressive cel-shaded 1/6 scale figure that will pair well with their other X-Men releases.

Beast will be limited to only 1500 pieces, will stand at 11.9" tall, and will have a nice set of accessories. This will include five different head sculpts, a removable lab coat with extra arms, glasses, and plenty of lab gear to display him with. From books, a tongue depressor, a Howard the Duck shirt, and a tech pack with tools, this X-Men is ready for the next mission. Pre-orders are not live on the Mondo Store just yet, but fans can check him out here for $255.

X-Men: The Animated Series – Beast 1/6 Figure (Limited Edition)

"Mondo's X-MEN: ANIMATED 1/6 Scale Line continues with the good Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy … aka Beast! Equipped with a removable jacket and tech pack, our noble mutant comes complete with swappable hands, portraits, and easter egg accessories inspired by the rich history of the series. Available for a limited time, this deluxe Limited Edition release is restricted to just 1500 units!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES:

Beast Figure

Neutral Portrait

Speaking Portrait

Grinning Portrait

Angry Portrait

Sad Portrait

x4 Pairs of Hands

Pointing Right Hand

Removable Lab Coat

Glasses

Tongue Depressor

Closed Book

Open Book

Tech Pack with Tool Attachments

Folded Howard the Duck T-Shirt

