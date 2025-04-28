Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Marvel Studios, Sideshow Collectibles, thunderbolts

Yelena Starts Our New Thunderbolts Team-Up with Sideshow Collectibles

We prepare for the upcoming adventures of MCU’s Thunderbolts with a new partnership with Sideshow Collectibles

Witness the rise of the Thunderbolts as their next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is upon us. As we prepare for their arrival, Bleeding Cool has teamed up with Sideshow Collectibles once again for a new showcase. We are taking a look at previous collectibles for the upcoming Marvel team that collectors can get their hands on now, and even get a discount. First is the leader of the team, who has the stunning 1/6 scale Hot Toys feature from Marvel Studios' Black Widow with Yelena Belova. This sixth-scale collectible perfectly captures Florence Pugh's breakout portrayal of Yelena with a film-inspired suit and themed accessories right from the solo film.

In the comics, Yelena first appeared in Marvel Comics in Inhumans #5 (1999) by Devin Grayson and J.G. Jones. She was originally a rival to Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, before growing into a more complex anti-heroine. This figure captures incredible head sculpt detail, realistic tailoring, and a full arsenal of weapons. This is exactly the tactical feel you'd expect from a future Thunderbolt and a worthy addition to any MCU collection. Accessories include her collapsible batons, which are offered in a variety of styles, along with her pistols, and that sleek tactical vest with oh so many pockets. While a Thunderbolts Hot Toys figure might be in the works, this release captures her 1st Marvel Studios appearance, which is a treat in itself.

Yelena is ready to continue her mission after the events of Hawkeye, where she'll take center stage as part of the Thunderbolts. This morally grey superhero team will also feature other iconic MCU heroes like Bucky Barnes, U.S. Agent, Red Guardian, and Ghost. With Yelena's MCU rise, this Hot Toys figure is a must-have for collectors and Marvel fans alike. Whether you're celebrating her comic origins or her MCU evolution, this figure can be yours for the upcoming film. Be sure to use the Bleeding Cool exclusive Promo Code: THUNDERBOLTS at Sideshow Collectibles for a 25% discount on select Thunderbolts-themed collectibles too. Be sure also to check out our next Thunderbolts showcase as Bucky Barnes prepares for redemption.

