Yoda Enters The Clone Wars with Sideshow's New Legendary Statue

Sideshow Collectible is bringing The Clone Wars to your shelves as Master Yoda enters the battlefield. A brand new Legendary Scale Star Wars statue has been unleashed, showing the Jedi Master in all his prequel glory. Coming in at 20" tall, this 1/2 scale statue features Yoda on a sliced-up B1 Battle Droid with incredible detail. His Jedi outfit is fabric, he does feature synthetic hair, and he is showcased with his lightsaber that lights up! Sideshow did a remarkable job bringing Yoda to life with this statue, and it will be a very impressive statue to have in your Star Wars collection. A statue like this is not cheap, though, as the Star Wars Legendary Scale Yoda statue comes in at $795. He is set for a June – September 2023 release, and pre-orders as well as payment plans are live and located here. Do or Do Not.

"The shroud of the dark side has fallen. Begun the Clone War has." Sideshow presents the Yoda™ Legendary Scale™ Figure, a 1:2 scale Star Wars™ collectible bringing the action of galactic conflict to your collection. The Yoda Legendary Scale Figure measures 20" tall and 13.6" wide as he crouches atop the charred torso of a B1 battle droid, one of countless foot soldiers in the Separatist Army. Inspired by his iconic appearance in the prequel trilogy, Yoda displays agility and battle prowess, wielding his green lightsaber as he works alongside the Jedi Order to combat the dark forces rising throughout the galaxy. Yoda's lightsaber has a light-up feature for an added display option.

The polystone Yoda Legendary Scale Figure features a mixed media costume application, with detailed inner and outer fabric robes that include wiring in the hem for dynamic draping and movement. Yoda's portrait also features a synthetic hair element giving the diminutive Jedi Master his signature wizened appearance. Sculpted in great detail to bring his distinct look to life, Yoda is crafted with wrinkles, yellowed claws, and soft blushes of red in his ears and cheeks that give this incredible Star Wars statue added depth and realism. Fight against the darkness, you must. Bring home the Yoda Legendary Scale Figure for your Star Wars collection today!