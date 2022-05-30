You Won't Want to Take Off Sony's New WH-1000XM5 Headphones

It has been a week since Sony announced their newest set of noise-canceling headphones with the WH-1000XM5. Our incredible friends over at Sony sent us a pair to check out, and these headphones are truly impressive. When it comes to headphones, it is tough to narrow down specific details on them without going through vigorous amounts of listening material from movies, TV, and all sorts of genres of music. Thankfully, I was already a fan of the Sony headphone WH-1000XM3 series before getting my hands on these beauties. There is quite a bit of difference between the two in design, style, capabilities, and overall look that fans will be interested in knowing about. So let's not wait any longer and dive right in to see if the Sony Noise-Canceling WH-1000XM5 headphones are right for you.

I have always been a fan of Sony headphones compared to other headphones like Beats by Dre. The pads on the Beats always seemed to peel away after time, and Sonys' WHs looked and felt better. I have stuck with the brand since, so when I found out that the WH-1000XM5s were coming out, I was beyond excited. There is a big difference between the two styles of the headphones, with the XM3's having a more bulky design while the XM5 has a slimmer look. Even the case is different with a smaller, more compact design making them easier to transport. The absolute most prominent difference is the XM5 does not collapse and is one whole pair of headphones.

When Sony states that their best noise-canceling headphones get even better, they are not lying. Like past models, the headphones can be controlled even more in-depth with the Sony Headphones App. Listeners can control the Ambient Sound Control, 360 Reality Audio, Equalizer, and customizing features. The WH-1000XM5 feature eight microphones to help push noise-canceling technology even further. This feature drastically reduces ambient sound, and listeners can adjust it depending on what they want or where they are. The featured Auto NC Optimizer allows the headphones to automatically adjust noise-canceling performance depending on the conditions and environmental factors you are in, like places, cars, construction, and much more.

Sony outdid themselves this time, and there are some features that really stood out to me. Up first is the incredible 30-hour battery life that even has a quick charge with a 3 min charge can give you 3 hours of playback! The light and comfortable design are way different from the XM3's, and the ear pads are deeper and curved for a comfier feel. The instant pause and play is probably my favorite quality, with the headphones automatically stopping playback when you remove them off your head and restarting when you put them back on. It knows the difference between adjusting for comfort or if you are trying to listen to somebody. It is features like this that just makes this a perfect headphone for all your genres, whether you listen to the podcast, movies, music, or anything in-between.

All the features from the WH-1000XM3 are still there as well, with the touch controls for volume and skip. The Speak-to-Chat button returns as well as the ability to connect to Alexa or Google for smart uses. If you love music then look no further as the WH-1000XM5's are exactly what you want, giving listeners crisp hand-free calling, crystal music, and concert-level sound. While some cosmetic features did not transition over from the XM3, this is the next level of noise-canceling headphones and will level up your daily routine. If you use headphones on a daily basis whether for work, school, etc., then do yourself a favor and get headphones that will last while giving you the best around. Sony's WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are available for purchase right now and here.