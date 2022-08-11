You'll Float Too with the New Pennywise Roto Doll from Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz is at it again as they bring the world of horror to life with another terrifying Mezco Designer Series Roto Plush doll. We are traveling to the small town of Derry once again as Pennywise is floating on in with a new collectible. Coming in at a whopping 18" tall, this interdimensional demon has awakened once again. His newer design comes to life, and Mezco Toyz made sure to capture his menacing stare and chaotic grin with incredible detail. The doll will feature fabric clothing along with hard plastic elements for his head, hands, and feet. The head sculpt is truly terrifying, and this is one doll I don't think anyone should sleep around. Just like the other MDS Roto Plush dolls, Pennywise will come packaged in a sweet window box, making it also a great in-box collectible as well. If you need more Pennywise in your life, then pre-orders are live right here for $94.00 with a December 2022 release.

"From the Warner Bros. blockbuster film "IT", Mezco presents the MDS Roto Plush Pennywise. At approximately 18 inches tall, the MDS Roto Plush Pennywise features a menacing stare and maniacal grin. The demonic shape-shifter is outfitted in a clown costume with ruffle detailing around the collar, wrists, and ankles. Pennywise, based on the novel 'IT' by Stephen King, is the red balloon-toting, demonic clown who terrorizes the children of Derry, Maine. Every 27 years, Pennywise awakens to feed on fear, taking the form of what his prey dreads most. The MDS Roto Plush Pennywise comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box, perfect for display."

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors.