Young Barry from The Flash Suits Up with New Hot Toys 1/6 Figure

Enter the Speed Force once again as Hot Toys is taking collectors back to the antics of The Flash with a new 1/6 scale figure

Hot Toys is returning to the Speed Force as they debut their latest 1/6 scale DC Comics figure. Racing on in from The Flash, Young Barry is ready to save the multiverse and with Batman, Supergirl, and himself. Young Barry is suiting up in a modified Batman 1989 Batsuit, adding his own flair to the DC Universe. This version of Flash will come in at 12″ tall, will feature roughly 30 points of articulation, and comes with some sweet accessories. Two versions will be offered with Standard and Deluxe, with both coming with two masked portraits, swappable jaws, attachable lightning effects, a variety of hands, and the moveable eyes feature. The Deluxe Version on the other hands gets an Ezra Miller unmasked head as well as some Dark Flash arms and a new dynamic light-up base. The Speed Force awaits for $290 or $330 with Young Barry joining the fight in March 2025 right here. Come on Barbie…

The Flash (Young Barry) 1/6 Scale Hot Toys

"The time-travelling Barry Allen encounters a young version of himself in the alternate 2013 who has yet to attain his Flash powers. Full of excitement and wonder at the arrival of his older self, visiting from 2022, Young Barry is eager to discover whether he is able to gain the very same powers and become a superhero in his own right."

"To continue expanding The Flash collectible series, Hot Toys is presenting the new 1/6th scale The Flash (Young Barry) collectible figure. The highly-accurate figure captured The Flash/ Young Barry in one-sixth scale features a newly developed two cowled heads one in standard form and one depicts his battle damage look, with both heads come with separate rolling eyeballs system. The figure comes with three interchangeable lower faces for more expressions. His costume recreated and painted to capture the details of his makeshift costume, down to the appearance of sprayed logo on his chest and caution tapes around waist. The figure also includes a headset, and specially designed themed figure base with LED light up function."

The The Flash (Young Barry) (Deluxe Version) Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Young Barry in The Flash

One (1) newly developed Young Barry head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs system *

Two (2) newly developed cowled heads (normal and battle damaged) with separate rolling eyeball system and three (3) interchangeable lower faces capturing different facial expressions

Movie-accurate facial expression and skin texture

Approximately 30.5 cm tall

Newly developed body with 30 points of articulation

Nine (9) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of open hands One (1) pair of gesture hands One (1) left hand with broken pieces of the armors *

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) The Flash makeshift suit with emblem on chest (power operated)

One (1) pair of shoulder armors

One (1) pair of gauntlets

One (1) pair of boots

One (1) set of interchangeable shoulder armor and gauntlets with broken pieces of the armor *

Accessories:

One (1) headset

Four (4) lightning effects for arms and legs (adjustable)

Specially designed themed figure stand with The Flash logo and LED light-up function (Blue light, power operated)

