Posted in: Collectibles, Good Smile Company | Tagged: good smile company, jaws

You're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat for Good Smile's New Jaws Nendoroid

Evil lurks beneath the surface as Good Smile Company is chumming the water with their new Jaw Nendoroid action figure

Article Summary Good Smile Company unveils a Nendoroid figure of Jaws, the menacing shark from Spielberg's classic.

The Jaws Nendoroid is 5.1" tall, comes with movie-inspired accessories, and a removable head.

Accessories include a movie poster backdrop, a scuba tank, and a splash effect for vivid displays.

Pre-orders are available for $33.99 with a Q1 2025 release at Good Smile Online US Shop.

Amity Island awaits tour return as Good Smile Company has unveiled a brand new Nendoroid figure featuring the one and only Jaws. Jaws is an iconic thriller that was directed by Steven Spielberg and hit the big screen back in 1975. The film follows the new police chief, Martin Brody, who has arrived in the small coastal town of Amity Island, which is currently being terrorized by a man-eating great white shark. This man-eater must be stopped, and it is up to the police chief, a marine biologist, and a seasoned shark hunter to track down and kill the creature. Nothing can seemingly stop this ocean brute, and he will stop at nothing to take down Amity Island, fill his belly, and keep the nightmare of the ocean alive for years to come.

Good Smile Company has unveiled that the infamous Jaws shark is coming to their popular Nendoroid line coming in at 5.1" tall. The figure will feature a variety of themed accessories with a Jaws movie poster backdrop, a scuba tank, and a splash effect. Fans can even remove the head of the shark and fully recreate a 3D version of the iconic movie poster. Evil lurks beneath the surface with this impressive release, and Good Smile Company has him priced at $33.99. Pre-orders are already live right non the Good Smile Online US Shop with a Q1 2025 release date.

Stay Out of the Water with Good Smile's New Nendoroid Jaws

"Jaws appears in the Nendoroid lineup! Jaws, the shark that terrified audiences all over the world, is now a Nendoroid!"

Optional parts:

Movie poster background sheet

Base for reenacting movie poster

Splash effect

Scuba tank

Sculptor: Shichibee (Matsuda Model)

Specifications: Painted plastic non-scale complete product. Approximately 140mm (5.51in) in height.

Manufacturer: Good Smile Company

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!