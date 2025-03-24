Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, medicom

Zack Snyder's Justice League Batman (Tactical Suit) Arrives from MAFEX

Medicom is back with a new assortment of MAFEX figures including the return to the DCEU with Batman in his Tactical Suit

Article Summary Medicom unveils MAFEX Batman Tactical Suit from Zack Snyder's Justice League, capturing Ben Affleck's iconic look.

This 6.3-inch figure boasts intricate details, dynamic articulation, and authentic DCEU-style yellow accents.

Comes with four interchangeable heads, batarangs, grapple gun, and more to combat Darkseid's looming threat.

Pre-order the Justice League hero for $129.99, with a Q1 2026 release. Stand with DC's finest today!

Medicom is back with a new MAFEX release that takes DC Comics fans back to the events of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Zack Snyder's Justice League, which arrived in 2021, is the director's true vision of the 2017 Justice League film after he left the movie for personal reasons. After the studio changed the film direction, this film restored its original storyline, character arcs, and darker tone. Running at four hours, the movie expands on our heroes' development, particularly Cyborg, whose backstory becomes central. The film follows Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and Cyborg as they unite to resurrect Superman and battle Steppenwolf, who seeks to conquer Earth for Darkseid. While the DCEU might be long gone, Ben Affleck's version of Batman will live on, and a new MAFEX is here to help just that.

The Dark Knight is back in his updated Tactical Suit that comes in at 6.3" tall with four swappable portraits for this grizzled crusader. Batman's bat-suit is nicely sculpted, showing off a more tactical aspect, including some nice yellow elements, a fabric cape, and some bat gadgets. This includes batarangs, two mines, a grapple gun, a trip wire gun, and an alien rifle. Stop the arrival of Darkseid for $129.99, as Zack Snyder's Justice League MAFEX No.272 Batman (Tactical Suit) is already up for pre-order with a Q1 2026 release.

Zack Snyder's Justice League MAFEX No.272 Batman (Tactical Suit)

"Medicom Toy is joining with the Justice League to save the world with their latest addition to the fan-favorite MAFEX line with the Dark Knight himself, Batman! Decked out with his tactical suit to do battle against the forces of Steppenwolf, this awesome figure comes packed with dynamic articulation and multiple accessories as he desperately tries to save his home planet. Pledge your loyalty to the Justice League and order your figure today!"

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Justice League film

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Batman figure

3 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

2 Batarangs

Zipline gun

Tripwire gun

2 Mines

Alien rifle

