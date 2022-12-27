8 Problems Superman Regaining A Secret Identity Will Cause (Spoilers)

We knew how Lex Luthor would make the world forget that Clark Kent and Jon Kent were both Superman, confirmed by Action Comics #1050 out today. Now we also know why. And what this will mean for Jon Kent. But what are the wider implications for the DC Universe as a whole?Well, it just got a lot more dangerous. A lot.

1. A Very Super Secret

So the Justice League, Titans and Superman's family all still know that Clark Kent and Jon Kent are Supermen. But if they tell anyone else, on purpose or by accident, then the person they mention this to, dies. It might be worth mentioning this to them. All of them. What about their families and friends? An accidental slip of Superman wearing "Clark Kent glasses" and it's a sudden heart attack time.

2. Looking Past The Glasses

Then there's those who just manage to work out that Clark Kent is Superman. Those glasses won't fool everyone. The merest suggestion, inkling or stray consideration and, bam! They're on the floor"

3. Are You A Bit Psychic?

It's not just the superheroes who have psychic defences. A bunch of supervillains will have as well. Some of them are actual psychics themselves. And now they have a murder weapon at their hands. All Captain Cold has to do to kill people is to whisper "of course, you know that Clark Kent is Superman, right?" and they are dead.

4. Superman Vs The Birth Rate

This psychic imprint is only going to affect those who are alive. But millions of people are born every day and they will have access to the internet. People with the psychic imprint may not be able to see tweets about Clark Kent and Superman, but in seven years' time a new generation is going to know and be talking about it when playing Fortnite. All over the world, people older than that will be dropping dead for real during Battle Royale. Reading out a textbook that mentions Clark Kent is Superman aloud in class would kill teachers.

5. A New Threat From Time Travellers

This also means that the Legion of Superheroes and other time travellers will have to be very careful as well. Time travellers are usually slapdash when it comes to making such pronouncements, now it could just kill someone.

6. Not To Mention Space Invaders

And all a potential invader of Earth has to do is shout – or transmit – loud enough that Superman is Clark Kent and everyone dies. Because Sueprman being Clark Kent got intergalactic exposure courtesy of the United Planets. Any invader can kill the world with a word.

7. Parallel Dimensions Too

As we see in Action Comics #1050, other dimensions still know that Clark Kent and Jon Kent are Supermen are as well. And they are always popping through the Bleed. See time travellers, above.

8. Career In A New Direction

Still, what happened to Perry White when he learned that Clark Kent was Superman, might mean Lois Lane will be up for Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Planet now…

Silver linings…

ACTION COMICS #1050 CVR F LEE WEEKS CARD STOCK VAR

DC COMICS

OCT223336

The Dark Crisis is over, and a new dawn shines on the DCU! In the wake of cataclysmic battles with Mongul, Henry Bendix, and Pariah's Dark Army, Kal-El is back on Earth and here to stay. And the people of our planet are ready to look up, up, and away into a brighter tomorrow. Well…most of the people. Clark Kent's reunion with Lois and his son, Jon Kent, proves fleeting when strikes the ultimate attack from Superman's greatest adversary: Lex Luthor. But this time something is different…Luthor has stolen something from Clark's life, something so important that it will change the very planet itself! If you think you've seen the biggest battle between Superman and Lex Luthor–think again! This clash will rock the course of their lives forever…and it's only the beginning. Two years' worth of Superman stories come to a head in this oversize anniversary issue with all-star talent that launches Superman and the DCU into an exciting new era! In Shops: Dec 27, 2022 SRP: $6.99