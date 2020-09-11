When Milo Manara Paid Sexy Tribute to 9-11 Attacks

Today, on the anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11th, 2001, it's a day of quiet reflection for Americans and also for non-Americans around the world. One of those non-Americans is legendary Italian comic book artist Milo Manara. The Chadster doesn't often get to cover comic books here at Bleeding Cool, but when I was scrolling through Facebook and saw this post by one of my favorite comic book artists featuring such a special tribute on a somber day, I knew I had to write about it and I begged Rich Johnston to let me do it. Eventually, he said I could if I paid him the money I would make from writing the article because I was "taking away his rightful clicks," but I was happy to agree. Plus, as an Englishman, I'm not sure he could have handled this topic with as much tact as me or Milo Manara would.

I've long admired the work of Milo Manara. In fact, for years I have been trying to convince my wife Keighleyanne to get a nose job so she can look like one of the ladies in his drawings, which is a look I find really sexy. Unfortunately, she usually gets really mad when I say that and I end up spending the night in the garage drinking White Claw seltzers alone with Smashmouth playing on the car stereo in my Mazda Miata. But I digress. The point here isn't whether or not my wife, Keighleyanne, loves me enough to get a minor surgery that would really be hardly any trouble at all for her but would make me really happy. The point is 9-11, and how Milo Manara paid tribute to it.

Manara posted a beautiful and sexy piece of artwork that he drew on the same day as the attacks, 19 years ago. The drawing depicts a woman dressed in perfectly normal woman clothes and doing perfectly normal woman things right before a plane struck one of the Twin Towers. Manara offered a few words in explanation of the piece in a Facebook post today: "This illustration was made in 2001, a few days after the terrible tragedy. Here too, I designed a woman, as a symbol of the western lifestyle against which that attack was aimed, by extremists who deny women any right, including that to dress as they want."

Without any further ado, I'm going to post Milo Manara's 9-11 drawing, and then I'm just going to end the article right there so that you and I, as admirers of art, can just sort of have a moment of silence and reflect on all the lives lost that day. And then I'm going to try bringing up that plastic surgery thing to Keighleyanne again.