A Big Change Coming To Mephisto In King In Black: Ghost Rider

It's not just the WandaVision conspiracy theorists who have been talking a lot about Mephisto's role in the Marvel Universe. The comic book side has as well – and they actually have multiple and repeated Mephisto appearances to back this up. The Satan of the Marvel Universe, Mephisto is the principal figure behind the actions of Kindred in Amazing Spider-Man, and the revival of the One More Day storyline that saw him erase the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane.

While also being behind the creation of the Avengers in every time period, and now involved in their deletion in the upcoming Heroes Reborn event, with Phil Coulson back from the dead and his Squadron Supreme.

Throw in the events of Damnation, and the recent appearance of Scream, and there's even more at play for Mephisto, and it looks like the upcoming King In Black one-shot for Ghost Rider will bring Mephisto into this new event as well. And we may come out of it with a new look for Ghost Rider – and Mephisto. I am getting the word that it may be a pivotal moment for both characters and hidden in plain sight in a one-shot tie-in to a Marvel event in its final days. Out next week…

All Ghost Rider wants is to destroy Mephisto, round up an army of escaped demons, and secure his seat on the throne of hell. Is that so much to ask? But now a dark god from space has shown up to throw the world into chaos, and some of Johnny's old friends have come to ask for his help. It may take everything they've got to stop this madness. Maybe even…the devil himself?