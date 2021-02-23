A Chance To Appear In Brandon Thomas and Khary Randolph's Excellence

It's Excellence time! Last September, we let you know first that Skybound had partnered with acclaimed creator Michelle Fus to bring Ava's Demon to Kickstarter. The project raised over $500,000, a truly massive number for a comic book Kickstarter campaign.

And, as Skybound teased last month, today they've launched a Kickstarter for Brandon Thomas and Khary Randolph's hit series Excellence. The first nine issues will be collected in a deluxe hardcover, the first from the Skybound Signature line, and feature extras.

Excellence is the story of Spencer Dales, born into a world of magic, and yet to reach his full potential, despite his family's powerful bloodline. His father Raymond is a high-ranking member of The Aegis, a magical Illuminati-like faction who work to better the lives of others—those with "greater potential"—but never themselves. Now it's time for Spencer to follow in his famous father's footsteps, but all he sees is a broken system that's shattered the relationship between father and son, and in need of someone with the wand and the will to finally change it. But in this fight for a better future, who will stand beside him?

But there's one perk here that will definitely get the attention of fans – namely the "Better Future" tier that includes being drawn into a future issue of Excellence by Randolph.

Many comics Kickstarters offer sketches or other opportunities for fans to get immortalized in stand-alone art pieces, but it's incredibly rare to get a chance to actually appear in a future issue of the comic – especially one as popular as this Skybound/Image series. With a $1000 price tag, you'll not only appear in Excellence but also receive an autographed hardcover and more exclusives.

But there's one more angle for speculators and collectors to consider. Boom Studios CEO Ross Richie has been spreading the word about the speculation on the limited edition version of Something is Killing The Children Vol.1 – so could these Kickstarter editions of popular series become the next hot variant for the exploding speculator and collector market?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Richie BOOM! Studios boss (@ross_richie)

The Excellence Kickstarter from Skybound is live now on Kickstarter and will be open till the 24th of March.