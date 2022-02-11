A New Comic Shop For New York, Everyone Comics & Books in Long Island

New Yorkers! If you have gotten off at the Queensboro Plaza stop on the 7, N, W trains or Queens Plaza on the E, M, R trains you may have seen a new store being built in the neighbourhood. And it's a comic shop – and more. Owners Alex Rae and Dimitrios Fragiskatos promise that Everyone Comics & Books will have a focus on superhero comics, Young Adult novels, children's books and independent graphic novels. And it has spun out of existing store Anyone Comics in Brooklyn.

Both owners have been working in comics for over 15 years, having met at one of the biggest comic retailers and New York staple, Midtown Comics, Dimitrios was promoted to manager of Midtown's Grand Central location before departing to start his own store, Anyone Comics in Brooklyn. After being similarly promoted to Back Issue Buyer, and having such high profile experiences as appearing in National Geographic's Comic Book Heroes, Alex went on to work for Wizard World Comic Cons managing their Artist Alley, followed by sales for Valiant Entertainment, and helping start Ace Comic Con. He currently works with ReedPop as their Comic Talent Coordinator.

"My experience operating Anyone Comics for 5 years in Crown Heights, Brooklyn during a pandemic was transformative, " said Fragiskatos. " Against all odds, for a small business, we not only survived but performed better in 2021 than previous years. Anyone Comics was a place to get new graphic novels, but it was also a place to share your own stories. We hope to recreate that experience for people in Queens. People's need for escapism in this climate has made a bookstore like ours feel essential." "Long Island City is the perfect place to put down new store roots. There is a strong community here and we are ready to serve that community with Comics and Books! Opening this store with my long-time friend is a dream. We both believe that the Queens community could use a bigger influx of comic books. After all, this is the borough Spider-Man is from!" says Rae.

Everyone Comics & Books is expected to open the 12th of March at 41-26 27th Street in Long Island City, Queens. For more information please contact info@everyonecomics.com or call 845-584-3548.

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the passing of comics stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the former more well known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.