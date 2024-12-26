Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change Today (Spoilers)

Comments

Today sees the publication of Absolute Wonder Woman #3 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman. And in doing so may define the series going forward. Absolute Batman and Absolute Superman made major changes to their characters in the first issues, Wonder Woman made more of a change to the circumstances rather than the character, brought upon in Hell rather than Paradise Island. But today's Absolute Wonder Woman #3 reveals a change to the character that may be the kind of headline-defining change for the character that will bring much attention, thought pieces, allegiance and fan bases.

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change (Spoilers)

As Diana looks to send Steve Trevor back to the land of Man away from the Island of Hell in which he has ended up with her and Circe.

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change (Spoilers)

But has to find an appropriately significant sacrifice in order to do so. And something she chooses.

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change (Spoilers)

Her right arm. Severed and sacrificed in order to send the man she has learned to love. And while we have seen her in the present day fighting with both arms…

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change (Spoilers)

… it seems that her right arm, complete with tattoos, was a magical creation.

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change (Spoilers)

And she never actually had a right arm at all.

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change (Spoilers)

She has something that will do the job for now, an emergency prosthetic…

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change (Spoilers)

One that is rather dextrous and dainty, as well as strong enough.

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change (Spoilers)

It's certainly good for pointing for soldiers.

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change (Spoilers)

And more than enough to catch the quite-smitten proto Absolute Cheetah, Barbara Minerva. And, while clearly planned long ago, it comes in the same month as Bullseye and Greycrow get their entire arms removed over in Marvel's comic books…

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #3 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN
(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman
ENTER: STEVE TREVOR! A Harbinger is but a messenger. It is The Tetracide that you must fear, for The Tetracide leaves nothing behind. Diana's true enemy has been revealed–and it will take everything she has to save Gateway City from oblivion! Retail:
$4.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024

