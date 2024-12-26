Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, wonder woman

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change Today (Spoilers)

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 makes a big change in today's comic books from DC Comics (Big Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Absolute Wonder Woman #3 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman. And in doing so may define the series going forward. Absolute Batman and Absolute Superman made major changes to their characters in the first issues, Wonder Woman made more of a change to the circumstances rather than the character, brought upon in Hell rather than Paradise Island. But today's Absolute Wonder Woman #3 reveals a change to the character that may be the kind of headline-defining change for the character that will bring much attention, thought pieces, allegiance and fan bases.

As Diana looks to send Steve Trevor back to the land of Man away from the Island of Hell in which he has ended up with her and Circe.

But has to find an appropriately significant sacrifice in order to do so. And something she chooses.

Her right arm. Severed and sacrificed in order to send the man she has learned to love. And while we have seen her in the present day fighting with both arms…

… it seems that her right arm, complete with tattoos, was a magical creation.

And she never actually had a right arm at all.

She has something that will do the job for now, an emergency prosthetic…

One that is rather dextrous and dainty, as well as strong enough.

It's certainly good for pointing for soldiers.

And more than enough to catch the quite-smitten proto Absolute Cheetah, Barbara Minerva. And, while clearly planned long ago, it comes in the same month as Bullseye and Greycrow get their entire arms removed over in Marvel's comic books…

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #3 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

ENTER: STEVE TREVOR! A Harbinger is but a messenger. It is The Tetracide that you must fear, for The Tetracide leaves nothing behind. Diana's true enemy has been revealed–and it will take everything she has to save Gateway City from oblivion! Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!