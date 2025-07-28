Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Games, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Little Nightmares III, sdcc

SDCC: Bandai Namco's San Diego Speakeasy For Little Nightmares III

SDCC: Bandai Namco's San Diego Comic-Con Speakeasy For Little Nightmares III

Article Summary Bandai Namco transformed a secret San Diego Comic-Con speakeasy into a Little Nightmares III experience.

Fans gained entry via hidden clues and social media puzzles, making attendance highly exclusive and thrilling.

The daytime event offered all-ages scavenger hunts and themed drinks, while nightlife was 21+ with a DJ.

Little Nightmares III releases October 10, 2025, featuring new protagonists navigating a chilling new world.

Bandai Namco hosted a Speakeasy for Little Nightmares III at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. And friend of Bleeding Cool, Anthony January popped by to check it out…

"Those lucky enough to find this hidden Speakeasy were in for a treat. Some were lucky enough to secure a ticket, and others had to find their way to the location after decoding a message on their social media accounts for the location of the venue. The nighttime Speakeasy was a far different affair than the nighttime version. The daytime was for all ages and included a scavenger hunt and two tickets for your drink of choice off the specially curated menu. Bandai Namco turned it up at night with the DJ spinning some bangers to an amped privileged few who were lucky enough to find it or obtain a ticket. As you can see from the pictures, the best time is spent with those whose company you really enjoy…."

Little Nightmares III is an upcoming puzzle-platform horror adventure video game developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game follows two new child protagonists, Low and Alone, as they navigate through The Nowhere and escape from a looming threat. It is scheduled to release on the 10th of October 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!