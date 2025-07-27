Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: batman 1, sdcc

SDCC: King Crocs And Batmobiles In The New Batman #1 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman #1 launches a bold new era from Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, debuting September 2025.

King Croc’s monstrous new look and dramatic escape drive the story’s opening action in Gotham.

Jim Gordon is back on street patrol as a beat cop, encountering chaos at Arkham Tower.

Fresh glimpses of the updated Batmobile, Batman’s suit, and Tim Drake as Robin are revealed.

In previous previews of the upcoming Batman #1 from Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, out on 3rd of September, we'd seen Jim Gordon nusted down to a beat cop, underneath a awning for the Butterfly Vivarium and Arkham Tower in the background.

We had also seen Batman in said Arkham Tower, looking at an escape hole in the wall. From somewhere with kid drawings and toys of crocodiles.

And an Arkham doctor picking up the crocodile toy.

And while Batman plays with his technology, the doctor plays with hers, bringing up an image of two King Crocs, demonstrating a change towards the more monstrous version.

But there is a page before Batman arrives at Arkham Tower but after the police on the beat, and it shows King Croc's big escape. And that page (still unlettered) was included in the San Diego Comic-Con ashcan. Which has sold copies on eBay for $75. Well, we don't want to punish you for not getting to San Diego Comic-Con, here's the image of King Cros making the jump…

Yep that's enough to get police officer Jim Gordon and partner interested… here are also the remaining other pages we saw in that ashcan.

Here's a look at Gotham now…

Here's how the new Batmobile is looking…

And the bat costume…

And Tim Drake, Robin, after everyone has left.

BATMAN #1

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! $4.99 9/3/2025

