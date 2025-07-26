Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Absolute Batman, sdcc

SDCC: Absolute Batman Will Be Beating Up White Nationalists

SDCC: Daniel Warren Johnson has Absolute Batman beating up white nationalists in his new Absolute Batman Annual out in October

Article Summary Absolute Batman Annual by Daniel Warren Johnson debuts in October, focusing on Batman's early days.

This new comic has Batman taking on white nationalists, reflecting current real-world issues.

Panelists at SDCC teased Batman's monster truck Batmobile and wild new weapons.

Top creators like James Harren and Meredith McClaren join Johnson for packed Absolute Batman stories.

The Gotham panel at San Diego Comic-Con with Batman editor Rob Levin, Matt Fraction, Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Daniel Warren Johnson, Dan Jurgens, and Kyle Higgins onstage has just finished. Daniel Warren Johnson is working on the new Absolute Batman Annual from DC Comics in October, which, as the solicitation tells us, is about how Batman gets his Batmobile. And while on the panel there are jokes about Absolute Batman getting his Batmobile from a Carmax, and Daniel Warren Johnson stating that he had to find a real monster truck that still uses car keys rather than electronic access, Daniel Warren Johnson also talked about the real-world relevance of his Absolute Batman Annual story, talking about his anger at the current world and how that will play out in the comic book. And he raised the roof in the room by concluding, about Absolute Batman Annual, with the line "Batman beating up white nationalists." Oh look, that looks like them right here.

That's a lot of white nationalists for Absolute Batman to beat up all at once. But then he does have an axe made from his chest symbol, as well as a small collapsible spiked club which he keeps who knows where…

DC Comics: Gotham City

Saturday July 26, 2025 12:30pm – 1:30pmPDT

Room 6DE

Walk the dark and gritty streets of the DC Universe with top DC comic book creators for news and surprises involving Batman and the other protectors of Gotham City. Moderated by DC group editor Rob Levin. Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, JAMES HARREN, MEREDITH MCCLAREN

Art by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, JAMES HARREN, MEREDITH MCCLAREN

Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Variant covers by NICK DRAGOTTA, JAMES HARREN, MEREDITH MCCLAREN (1:25)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

Some of the biggest names in comics take a turn in the Absolute Universe! Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren tell tales from Absolute Batman's early days! How did Bruce acquire his batmobile? And what was it like for Black Mask's party animals when Batman first hit the scene? EARLY ADVENTURES OF THE ABSOLUTE BATMAN!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!