Action Comics #1075 Preview: Time-Travel Therapy with Kal-El

In Action Comics #1075, Superman travels back in time to witness the birth of the Phantom Zone. Can he reconcile with Jor-El without altering history? Plus, Perry White's mayoral ambitions unfold!

Article Summary Superman's time-travel mission to witness the Phantom Zone's creation in Action Comics #1075.

Perry White's campaign for mayor heats up in this special Election Day storyline.

Featuring art by Clayton Henry and more, this issue hits shelves on November 13th, 2024.

Art by Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge and Jon Bogdanove Join the celebration as the original superhero series reaches its 1075th issue–packed with just as much Superman action as always nearly a century later! An all-star cast of talent and characters helps ring in this milestone, starting with the continuation of "Phantoms" by Mark Waid and Clayton Henry! Kal-El has traveled back in time to witness the birth of the Phantom Zone, crafted by his own father, Jor-El. Can father and son reconcile without destroying the time stream? And will the Man of Steel acquire what he needs to defeat Aethyr before his homeworld's fate is sealed? Then, in a special Election Day story, Perry White's mayoral ambitions come to a head…and the future of Metropolis will be forged anew with the outcome! Plus, Supergirl discovers there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the being she's sworn to protect.

ACTION COMICS #1075

DC Comics

0924DC063

0924DC064 – Action Comics #1075 Sebastian Fiumara Cover – $6.99

0924DC065 – Action Comics #1075 Steve Beach Cover – $6.99

0924DC066 – Action Comics #1075 Meghan Hetrick Cover – $6.99

0924DC067 – Action Comics #1075 Lucio Parrillo Cover – $6.99

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki, Joshua Williamson (A) Various (CA) Clayton Henry

In Shops: 11/13/2024

SRP: $5.99

