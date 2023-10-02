Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: bat box, Batman #138, dick grayson, nightwing

After Eleven Years, The Return Of Batman's Bat Boxes In Batman #138

Batman #12 by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Becky Cloonan and Andy Clarke was published back in 2012 by DC Comics.

Batman #12 by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Becky Cloonan, Andy Clarke, Sandu Florea, DCO Plascencia, Richard Starkings and Jimmy Betancourt was published back in August 2012 by DC Comics. Featuring the first appearance of Harper Row and her discovery of the Bat Boxes in Gotham's sewers…

… that provide much of Batman's intel but also mess with surveillance. It was, basically, their one and only appearance in this fashion.

Harper Row messes with them to try and help but ends up doing the opposite. However, in the process, she manages to prove her worth. But since then, we hadn't seen much of the Bat boxes. However, spoilers ahead, it looks as if they will be making a major reappearance in Batman #138 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiminez, out tomorrow from DC Comics, as the Gotham War sees Tim Drake and Dick Grayson go one-on-one against Bruce Wayne over the fate of Jason Todd.

With Dick Grayson gaining access to the Bat boxes granted to him by Bruce Wayne in an attempt to stop Bruce Wayne…

And in doing so, they take away the network of information that Batman relies upon to do his job effectively.

A very disconnected Batman. Is this the Bruce Wayne that his own backup Zur-En-Arrh personality is making him become? One without Robins? Batman #138 will be published tomorrow in comic shops or later today digitally in some territories.

BATMAN #138 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE GOTHAM WAR CONTINUES! Batman is on the ropes as the Gotham War heats up following a shocking betrayal! It's father versus son, teacher versus student in the knockout fourth chapter of this brutal war. But who is really pulling the strings in this explosive event? Thousands of years have led to this moment! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/3/2023

