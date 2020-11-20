Alan Dean Foster Vs. Disney – The Daily LITG, 20th of November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Alan Dean Foster to Marvel solicits to Pokémon GO – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Alan Dean Foster Vs. Disney – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Demands For Disney To Pay Alan Dean Foster Over Star Wars Increase
- Marvel Comics Full Solicitations For February 2021
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Watch Party Won't Eat Your Babies
- Uncanny X-Men and Transformers Crossover to Create Ultimate X-Spanse
- Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
- Supernatural Finale Preview: Sam Gets One Last Thing in Under the Wire
- Geoff Johns and Gary Franks' Batman Earth One Vol 3 For October 2021
- Cowboy Bebop: John Cho-Starring Live-Action Netflix Adapt Adds to Cast
- Unseen Jim Lee X-Men Art Created Over Ten Years, Goes To Auction
- Is The "No Match For Magmar" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Scott Ian on Their New Z2 Graphic Novel
- Arune Singh Leaves Boom Studios Next Month
- Chris Claremont Describes the Ultimate X-Men What If? Project
- 2000AD Announces More All-Ages Issues for 2021
- We Only Find Them When They're Dead Sells Out Twice In One Week
- Auctioning Off Three Copies Of Amazing Fantasy #15 At Once
- TMNT #1 First Print At Heritage Auctions Today, How High Will It Go?
- Archie Guide To Dating in Archie Comics February 2021 Solicitations
- Runaways Returns In February With Pandemic, Election, Tik-Tok & X-Men
- Marvel Launches New Morbius Series – What Happened To The Last One?
LITG One year ago, it was Alan Moore's birthday
And no more Batman from Bale.
- Comic Store In Your Future, All-Hail New Overlord of Marvel Comics Kevin Feige
- "Batman": Christian Bale Turned Down Fourth Film Because of Nolan
- "Dead By Daylight" Shows Off New Killer With The Oni
- Gossip: Is Chip Zdarsky Writing a New Namor The Sub Mariner X-Men Comic?
- Alan Moore On His "Grouchiness" and "Cantankerousness"
- Have a Load of Hulk Issues Disappeared From Marvel Unlimited For You?
- Freddie Mercury Figures Gets Preorder and You Can't Stop Him Now￼￼
- Rob Liefeld's Struggle With Clothing Policies in Saudi Arabia
- Marvel Comics February 2020 Solicitations – Force Works to Dark Agnes, Darth Vader to Wolverine, Frankensteined
- Batman and Alfred Have Dinner Together in Batman #83 [Preview]
LITG Two years ago, Dune wasn't afraid of anything
And solicitations were coming.
- Three Nukes Crashed the Fallout 76 Server in Spectacular Fashion
- Image Comics Issues Mandatory Recall Of Dead Rabbit #1 and #2… Over Trademark?
- 'Dune': Timothée Chalamet Doesn't Know What Fear Is
- Ezra Miller Had "Serious Meltdown" About THAT 'Fantastic Beasts' Spoiler
- DC Comics Cancels Dan DiDio and Kenneth Rocafort's Sideways
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jill Thompson, creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist.
- Birds Of Prey artist Ed Benes
- Rian Hughes, comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo.
- Sandman Mystery Theatre writer, Guy Davis.
- Dave Schreiner, creator of Snarf.
- Creator of Hopster's Tracks and artist on Powerpuff Girls, Simpsons, Flintstones, Ren & Stimpy, Wolf & Red and Peanuts comics, Stephanie Gladden.
- Mahmud Asrar, Dynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist.
- Captain America, Ruse and Carnage artist, Mike Perkins
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Alan Dean Foster to Marvel solicits to Pokémon GO , what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.