Starting this year, Niantic has been releasing a $1 USD paid Special Research that goes along with Community Days in Pokémon GO. Every time the ticket drops in the shop, one of the most asked questions about these tickets is "Is it worth it?" We are here to dive into what the ticketed No Match for Magmar Special Research for November 21st's Magmar Community Day will include so that we can help our fellow trainers make their own decision.

First up, it's worth noting that these ticketed Special Researches in Pokémon GO are exceedingly easy. These are tailored to any laying style, which means that they can be played from home without issue. So if you're stuck and home and wondering if buying this ticket will leave you with prohibitive tasks, that has historically not been the case. Now, while the tasks and rewards haven't leaked yet, these questlines and rewards remain consistent with previous months' Researches. let's take a look at last week's Electric for Electabuzz Community Day ticketed Special Research.

The Electric for Electabuzz Research offered the following rewards in Pokémon GO:

10 Pokéballs

120 Pokémon-specific Candy

Encounters with the focus-Pokémon of the day and its evolved forms

13,500 Stardust

3000 XP

10 Pinbap Berries

3 Rare Candies

2 Golden Razz Berries

2 Silver Pinap Berries

2 Incense

1 Poffin

1 Sinnoh Stone

1 Rocket Radar

Now, if this sounds worth it to you, it is a very good bet that the No Match for Magmar will match this pretty exactly. Our recommendation is that players go ahead and get this one. At just one dollar, the price of the items as they appear elsewhere in Pokémon GO's in-game shop makes this quite the deal. Also, even though these two November Community Days come with free Timed Researches which offer Sinnoh Stones, there's something special and fun about the multi-page Special Researches that enhances the day.

Good luck on Magmar Community Day, fellow trainers!