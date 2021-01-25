Alan Moore-Inspired Nightmares Of Providence in April Solicits

It's Alan Moore time. Bleeding Cool is published by Avatar Press. But I never actually know what's going on at the publisher until I read about it in Previews. And next week's Previews will include a listing for Nightmares Of Providence, the artwork companion book to Alan Moore and Jacen Burrow's HP Lovecraft reworking, Providence – itself a perfect companion to the recent TV show Lovecraft Country. Created for the Kickstarter for the Providence collection, it collects Providence-inspired artwork by Gabriel Andrade, Christian Zanier, Ivan Rodriguez and Daniel Gete. Oh and it has a lot of covers to choose from…

(A) Daniel Gete, Christian Zanier, Ivan Rodriguez (A/CA) Gabriel Andrade Nightmares of Providence#1 is a 64 page B&W saddle-stitched book featuring all-new art exploring the world and terrors of Providence from a huge range of talent including Gabriel Andrade, Christian Zanier, Ivan Rodriguez, and featuring Daniel Gete! Every cover is limited!

Super-star artists deliver these haunting covers for $6.99 each and $19.99 for the Leather: Wisdom (lmt to 3000 copies) and Siren (lmt to 1000) by Gabriel Andrade. Wraparound (lmt to 1000) by Renato Camilo. Curious, NCosta Wrap, and Deep Green Leather (each lmt to 1000) by Christian Zanier, and Wheatlys (lmt to 1000) and the Sketched Edtion, each featuring a unique original piece of art by Daniel Gete! Only 65 of the Sketched editions are available at just $99.99 each. In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $6.99

