Alan Moore Asks London to Take to the Streets - Extinction Rebellion.

Extinction Rebellion has released a video that Alan Moore made for them a little while back to encourage Londoners to take to the streets for upcoming Extinction Rebellion protests. Their next planned events are to be on the 1st of September.

A transcript follows below:

Hello, I'm Alan Moore and I couldn't be prouder than to be making a statement in support of Extinction Rebellion. Extinction Rebellion are going to be hitting the streets of London to demand through peaceful direct action that the government does something about the environmental crisis which they themselves have declared to be a state of national emergency. We have to be completely clear upon this, the science is unanimous. If we do not want the planet to be almost uninhabitable apart from, perhaps, some polar regions then we have to do something now. We have to act within, at the very worst the next 18 months and, if we are very very very lucky, within the next 10 years. And that means action now. That means that we have to get out upon the streets. We have to support this for the sake of ourselves for the sake of our children and our grandchildren. For me, myself, the point when I realized that the environmental situation was about as bad as it could get was during the 1970s, when I heard a chief executive of a major corporation – I believe it was Dupont – saying that they were confident that the biosphere would act to preserve life

This was, I realized, a hijacking of James Lovelock's Gaia theory, and an attempt by big business to turn that theory into yet another reason why they had no need to curb their destructive practices. At that point, I realized that the environment was the single biggest issue because if we don't address that then we will not have the time or the luxury to address all of the other important issues. And that is why I urge you to get out there on the streets with Extinction Rebellion. You don't have to get arrested. You don't have to involve yourself in anything that you are uncomfortable with but it is important that you involve yourself with this. If you cannot take part on the street, then get in touch at rebellion.earth and find out the ways in which you can get involved. This is important for all of us and for everybody who is going to go out there and make their feelings known. I wish you the very best of luck and I love you all. Please take care of yourselves and take care of the planet.