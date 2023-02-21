Amanda Waller Gets a Caption Logo For DC Comics- Is She The Baddy? Rising in prominence, Amanda Waller gets a caption logo in today's Nightwing #101 - I think for the first time.

Of late, it has been a thing in some comic books to show speech balloons as captions, especially useful when they cross from one panel or from one page to another. But how to connect them to a specific person without the tail of a speech balloon? Sometimes that means you add a logo to that caption, a Superman shield, a Batman circle, a Flash splash, whatever will most connect th reader to the character in question.

But what about Amanda Waller? Rising in prominence, she gets one in today's Nightwing #101 – I think for the first time. Now,Bleeding Cool has been pointing out since last year that DC Comics is to make Amanda Waller the biggest of Big Bads in the DC universe, commissioned to kill off every super powered character on Earth – and after Lazarus Planet, there are a lot more of them to go around.

So what caption logo would most suit Amanda Waller? That might underline her new role in the DC Universe?

It's a skull. Of course it's a skull. Well, if The Punisher doesn't want his skull any more, then Amanda Waller might as well have it. And I am reminded of the Mitchell And Webb "Are We The Baddies" sketch written by John Finnemore.

"They have got skulls on them. Have you notived that our Caps have actually got little pictures of skulls on them? Hans… are we the baddies?" Of course this is a question Amanda Waller may have asked herself many a time.

NIGHTWING #101 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo

After the events of Dark Crisis, Superman has a talk with Nightwing, letting him know that now is Dick's time to lead…so Nightwing gathers a group of friends to be the premier league in the DC Universe and moves their base of operations to Bludhaven. Meet the new Titans! Then, following the events of the Nightwing 2022 Annual and the Superman and Nightwing crossover, Nightwing continues to mentor Jon Kent in ways that Dick learned from being trained by Batman…but in his own more encouraging way. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/21/2023