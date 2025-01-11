Amazing Spider-Man #65.Deaths Preview: Coulson's Grim New Gig

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Amazing Spider-Man #65.Deaths hits stores this Wednesday, as Spider-Man faces the power of Death while Phil Coulson embraces his new role as Death's Embodiment. Can Spidey survive?

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! While Spider-Man is facing the Scion who wields the power of Death, the new EMBODIMENT of death, PHIL COULSON, gets to know his powers better. Phil has always been there to help heroes in every way he can, but can he help Spider-Man to save our universe?

by Derek Landy & Kev Walker, cover by Mark Bagley

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! While Spider-Man is facing the Scion who wields the power of Death, the new EMBODIMENT of death, PHIL COULSON, gets to know his powers better. Phil has always been there to help heroes in every way he can, but can he help Spider-Man to save our universe?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621190606511

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621190606521 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65.DEATHS CARLO PAGULAYAN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

