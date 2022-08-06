Amazing Spider-Man #7 Preview: You Win Some, You Lose Some

As Norman Osborn offers Peter Parker a job in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #7, The Vulture plots Spider-Man's murder. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #7

by Zeb Wells & Patrick Gleason, cover by John Romita Jr

Norman Osborn is back! But what does he have planned for Spider-Man?! One of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years is here!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620200300711

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200300721 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 7 CORY SMITH PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200300731 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 7 GLEASON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200300741 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 7 GLEASON DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

