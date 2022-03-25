Amazing Spider-Man #93 Preview: Spider-Man Pointing Meme

Peter Parker and Ben Reilly come face to face in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #93, but they skip the pointing and get right to the punching. Can't these two Peter Parkers co-exist? Take a cue from No Way Home, fer chrissakes! Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #93

by Zeb Wells & Patrick Gleason, cover by Arthur Adams

THE BIG FINALE OF "BEYOND"!!! SPIDER-MAN VS. SPIDER-MAN! You may surprise yourself with who you're rooting for. Don't miss the conclusion to one of the most surprising Spider-Stories of the past decade.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.08"D | 3 oz | 90 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960608936909311

| Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

75960608936909321 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 93 SANDOVAL VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960608936909331 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 93 BAGLEY VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960608936909341 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 93 GLEASON WEBHEAD VARIANT – $5.99 US

