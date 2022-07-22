American Jesus Returns – Full Image Comics October 2022 Solicits

Originally published by Dark Horse Comics in 2004 as Chosen, then by Image Comics as American Jesus, now being made into a TV series for Netflix, The Chosen One, Mark Millar and Peter Gross return with Tom Coker to the third book of American Jesus: Revelation for Image Comics. We also have the launch of 3 Keys #1 by David Messina, Hitomi #1 by H.S. Tak and Isabella Mazzanti, Kaya #1 by Wes Craig, Lovesick #1 by Luana Vecchio, Revolvers #1 by John Zuur Platten, Christian Dibari, Simon Gough, Junkyard Joe #1 by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, Dark Ride #1 by Joshua Williamson, Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas, and one-shots for Hack/Slash, Halloween Party and Marked. Here are Image Comics' full October 2022 solicits and solicitations.

AMERICAN JESUS REVELATION #1 (OF 3) CVR A MUIR (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220086 – AMERICAN JESUS REVELATION #1 (OF 3) CVR B COKER (MR)

AUG220087 – AMERICAN JESUS REVELATION #1 (OF 3) CVR C BLANK CVR (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A) Peter Gross, Tom Coker (CA) Jodie Muir

The third and final volume of the MILLAR & GROSS Antichrist trilogy is finally here-and coming soon as a live-action horror series from Netflix!

The apocalypse is upon us: Satan is in the White House, and the returned Christ is all that stands between humanity and their enslavement in the New World Order.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JUNKYARD JOE #1 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220010 – JUNKYARD JOE #1 CVR B LOVE & ANDERSON

AUG220011 – JUNKYARD JOE #1 CVR C MUTTI

AUG220012 – JUNKYARD JOE #1 CVR D ORDWAY & ANDERSON

AUG220013 – JUNKYARD JOE #1 CVR E FRANK & ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A / CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

By the critically acclaimed team of GEOFF JOHNS, GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON!

Throughout history, unlikely and strange heroes have risen and fallen, their identities and lives a secret. But for a Great Evil to be stopped, their stories must be told. They are The Unnamed fighting The Unknown War.

From the explosive pages of GEIGER comes JUNKYARD JOE! The world knows him as the comic strip by cartoonist Muddy Davis, but the truth stretches back to the Vietnam War. This is their story of sacrifice and brotherhood.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 4.99

JUNKYARD JOE #1 B&W VETERANS ED CVR A FRANK

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220015 – JUNKYARD JOE #1 B&W VETERANS ED CVR B LOVE

AUG220016 – JUNKYARD JOE #1 B&W VETERANS ED CVR C MUTTI

AUG220017 – JUNKYARD JOE #1 B&W VETERANS ED CVR D ORDWAY

AUG220018 – JUNKYARD JOE #1 B&W VETERANS ED CVR E FRANK

DARK RIDE #1 CVR A BRESSAN & LUCAS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY228048 – DARK RIDE #1 CVR B MORAZZO (MR)

AUG220022 – DARK RIDE #1 CVR C BOO (MR)

AUG220023 – DARK RIDE #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FORSTNER & FLEECS (MR)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A / CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

WELCOME TO THE SCARIEST PLACE ON EARTH!?

Devil Land has been the world's premiere horror-themed amusement park for over 50 years, home to the scariest ride ever created – The Devil's Due.?

But when lifelong fan Owen Seasons begins his first day on the job, he will discover the true horrors happening behind the scenes, the truth about the park's reclusive creator Arthur Dante, and that the job of his dreams might just be a living nightmare.

Joshua Williamson (Batman, Nailbiter) and Andrei Bressan (BIRTHRIGHT) reunite for a thrilling plunge into murder, mayhem, and sinister family secrets in this all-new Skybound original series.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

3KEYS #1 (OF 5) CVR A MESSINA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220045 – 3KEYS #1 (OF 5) CVR B DELL EDERA (MR)

AUG220046 – 3KEYS #1 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV ACTION FIG VAR (MR)

(W) David Messina (A / CA) David Messina

Han Solo artist DAVID MESSINA invites you to explore the mysterious world of 3KEYS!

Did the inhabitants of another dimension flee into our reality to save themselves from the terrible wrath of the Great Old Ones…or to help prepare us for a final devastating invasion? And what if humanity's only chance against these Great Old Ones is an impetuous, mischievous young woman and her sardonic, furry, and surprisingly violent mentor?

All questions are asked and answered in this five-part introduction to writer and artist DAVID MESSINA's epic, apocalyptic universe, featuring 27 full story pages!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HITOMI #1 (OF 5) CVR A NAPOLITANO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220051 – HITOMI #1 (OF 5) CVR B MOMOKO (MR)

AUG220052 – HITOMI #1 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV NAHUELPAN (MR)

(W) H.S. Tak (A) Isabella Mazzanti (CA) Valentina Napolitano

In Feudal Era Japan, a drifter with no prospects begins training in secret under Yasuke, a once-famous, displaced, disgraced warrior, as she struggles to find her place in a society entrenched in discrimination and violence.

Combining the historical sweep and elegance of Kurosawa with the visceral action of Tarantino, this saga follows the trials and tribulations of a young female warrior who travels the countryside unendingly as she works to gain the rank of Samurai-a title no man, monster, or myth can give to her, but one that she will have to take for herself.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KAYA #1 CVR A CRAIG

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220056 – KAYA #1 CVR B CRAIG

(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig

A jam-packed series premiere with 31 gorgeous story pages, plus bonus material and a Jack Kirby-inspired variant cover by DEADLY CLASS co-creator WES CRAIG!

After the destruction of their village, a young girl with a magic arm and a fighting spirit is tasked with delivering her little brother to a faraway safe haven. There, he's destined to discover the secret to overthrowing the all-powerful empire that destroyed their home.

From writer and artist WES CRAIG (DEADLY CLASS, GRAVEDIGGERS UNION) comes an astonishing new ongoing fantasy-adventure series about siblings surviving in a world of monsters and mutants.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LOVESICK #1 (OF 7) CVR A VECCHIO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220075 – LOVESICK #1 (OF 7) CVR B VECCHIO (MR)

AUG220076 – LOVESICK #1 (OF 7) CVR C VECCHIO (MR)

AUG220077 – LOVESICK #1 (OF 7) CVR D VECCHIO (MR)

AUG220078 – LOVESICK #1 (OF 7) CVR E VECCHIO (MR)

AUG220079 – LOVESICK #1 (OF 7) CVR F LLOVET (MR)

AUG220080 – LOVESICK #1 (OF 7) CVR G ANDOLFO (MR)

AUG220081 – LOVESICK #1 (OF 7) CVR H MAHFOOD (MR)

(W) Luana Vecchio (A / CA) Luana Vecchio

The LOVESICK CLUB is an exclusive, subscribers-only site on the dark web that offers the best in erotic and ultra-violent entertainment. There, matriarch Domino and her fellow dominatrixes punish and torture none other than their own loyal subscribers, many of whom pay good money to meet their end by her hand in front of a large, anonymous audience.

But in the eyes of her rage-filled haters, Domino is the MOTHER DEMON, a deranged succubus who oppresses men by turning them into her slaves. For this crime against men, she must be hunted down and PUNISHED.

After BOLERO and GOSPEL FOR A NEW CENTURY, LUANA VECCHIO invites you to explore the furthest limits of consent, idolatry, hate, and love in this modern, blood and neon-soaked horror saga that's not for the faint of heart.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

REVOLVERS #1 (OF 4) CVR A DIBARI & GOUGH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220084 – REVOLVERS #1 (OF 4) CVR B DIBARI & GOUGH (MR)

(W) John Zuur Platten (A / CA) Christian Dibari, Simon Gough

Hampton Wales, a Detroit homicide detective, finds himself trapped in a mysterious and violent reality, only to find himself dead while attempting to solve a seemingly average and routine homicide. Confronted by an immortal tormenter known as La Piton (the Python), Hampton begins a dark and twisted quest to find out why and how he died. To do so, he must face off against a legion of gun-toting, deceased Revolvers within the Moratorium, a hellish version of Puragatory. Hampton will need to "kill of be killed" to have enough time to unravel his demise and discover it was by his own hand, someone else, or something more sinister.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HACK SLASH HOT SHORTS (ONE-SHOT) CVR A SEELEY & HERMS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry, Daniel Leister (CA) Matt Herms (A / CA) Tim Seeley

Slasher hunters Cassie Hack and Vlad are back with a one-shot collecting the all-new short stories from the HACK/SLASH DELUXE EDITION HARDCOVERS. Our heroes battle bloodstains in "Slice of Life," written and drawn by SEELEY, while a new kind of monster slayer stalks the backroads of America in "Highwayman to Heaven" and Cassie meets up with the baddest bad girl in the multiverse in "I Will Destroy You All." Also contains all-new pin-ups! The perfect celebration of the slasher season!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HACK SLASH HOT SHORTS (ONE-SHOT) CVR B VILCHEZ (MR)

HALLOWEEN PARTY (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Brian Posehn, Gerry Duggan, Scott Koblish (A) Scott Koblish, Hi-Fi Colour Design (CA) Hi-Fi Colors

It's a scary time in America, and we're not talking about the razors in the candy. When you might get murdered in a mass shooting, the clowns, monsters and other things that go bump in the night have a harder time doing their job. It's a hilarious bummer at this year's monster mash. Scotch McTiernan and Weed Thing return, and we introduce some new favorites.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MARKED HALLOWEEN SPEC #1 (ONE-SHOT) CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) David Hine, Brian Haberlin (A / CA) Brian Haberlin, Geirrod Van Dyke

YOUR FAVORITE TATTOOED WITCHES RETURN FOR A VERY SPECIAL HALLOWEEN ONE-SHOT!

The Marked are faced with a terrifying once-in-a-century threat. It's Halloween, and the town of Holy Mountain Texas has been invaded by a horde of Trickster Demons whose bloody version of trick-or-treat leaves a trail of the maimed and the dead. The Marked are tasked with protecting the locals, even though most of them happen to be rabid right-wing bigots. When Bad goes Evil, the Good go Ugly!!!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 5.99

MARKED HALLOWEEN SPEC #1 (ONE-SHOT) CVR B (MR)

MARKED 3D HALLOWEEN SPEC #1 (ONE-SHOT) CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) David Hine, Brian Haberlin (A / CA) Brian Haberlin, Geirrod Van Dyke

Celebrate the holiday with a 3D RED-AND-BLUE GLASSES version of THE MARKED HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 with an exclusive Halloween-themed cover and lovingly rendered, state-of-the-art full-color 3D throughout. Issue comes bagged and includes custom-printed glasses.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 8.99

MARKED 3D HALLOWEEN SPEC #1 (ONE-SHOT) CVR B (MR)

NOCTERRA SPECIAL VAL (ONE-SHOT) CVR A DANIEL & MAIOLO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Tony S. Daniel, Scott Snyder (A) Francis Manapul (CA) Tony S. Daniel, Marcelo Maiolo

"DARK VAL," One-Shot

In this special one-shot featuring awesome art by FRANCIS MANAPUL (Clear, Justice League), Val reflects on her hard and sometimes merciless past in the wake of the shocking events at the conclusion of "Pedal to the Metal." But when an unlikely ally reveals a way to find Val's convoy and take them to Eos, Val must go against her every instinct in order to trust this new partner.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NOCTERRA SPECIAL VAL (ONE-SHOT) CVR B MANAPUL (MR)

IMAGE FIRSTS FARMHAND #1 (BUNDLE OF 20) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rob Guillory (A / CA) Rob Guillory

Jedidiah Jenkins is a farmer-but his cash crop isn't corn or soy. Jed grows fast-healing, plug-and-play human organs. Lose a finger? Need a new liver? He's got you covered. Unfortunately, strange produce isn't the only thing Jed's got buried. Deep in the soil of the Jenkins Family Farm, something dark has taken root, and it's beginning to bloom.

From ROB GUILLORY, Eisner-winning co-creator and artist of CHEW, comes a dark comedy about science gone sinister and agriculture gone apocalyptic. Nature is a Mother.

This premiere issue is offered at an introductory $1 price as part of the IMAGE FIRSTS program!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 0

IMAGE FIRSTS ICE CREAM MAN #1 (BUNDLE OF 20) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Martin Morazzo

Chocolate, vanilla, existential horror, drug addiction, musical fantasy…there's a flavor for everyone's misery.

ICE CREAM MAN is a genre-defying comic book series featuring disparate "one-shot" tales of sorrow, wonder, and redemption. Each installment features its own cast of strange characters, dealing with their own special sundae of suffering. And on the periphery of all of them, like the twinkly music of his colorful truck, is the Ice Cream Man-a weaver of stories, a purveyor of sweet treats. Friend. Foe. God. Demon. The man who, with a snap of his fingers-lickety split!-can change the course of your life forever.

Written by W. MAXWELL PRINCE (ONE WEEK IN THE LIBRARY), with art by MART N MORAZZO (GREAT PACIFIC) and CHRIS O'HALLORAN (GENERATION GONE).

This premiere issue is offered at an introductory $1 price as part of the IMAGE FIRSTS program!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 0

IMAGE FIRSTS GIDEON FALLS #1 (BUNDLE OF 20) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Andrea Sorrentino

The lives of a reclusive young man obsessed with a conspiracy in the city's trash and a washed-up Catholic priest arriving in a small town full of dark secrets become intertwined. They are connected by the mysterious legend of the Black Barn, an otherworldly building that is alleged to have appeared in both the city and the small town throughout history, bringing death and madness in its wake.

Rural mystery and urban horror collide in this character-driven meditation on obsession, mental illness, and faith.

This premiere issue is offered at an introductory $1 price as part of the IMAGE FIRSTS program!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 0

IMAGE FIRSTS MARKED #1 (BUNDLE OF 20) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) David Hine, Brian Haberlin (A / CA) Brian Haberlin

The Marked may look like cool young influencers, but beneath the designer clothes, their bodies are tattooed with the magical glyphs of an ancient order that secretly protects the world against evil forces. With no new occult threats, The Marked use their tattooed powers solely for the pursuit of pleasure, until a young woman called Liza creates a dangerous new form of Hybrid Sorcery. The party is over for The Marked. You'll believe in magic-terrifying, soul-destroying magic.

This premiere issue is offered at an introductory $1 price as part of the IMAGE FIRSTS program!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 0

IMAGE FIRSTS HELLCOP #1 (BUNDLE OF 20) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Brian Haberlin (A / CA) Brian Haberlin, Geirrod Van Dyke

When mankind first broke through the walls between dimensions, nothing could have prepared them for what they would find in Known Reality Plane 1301-A: it was absolute Hell. Literally. A covert security force was quickly assembled to patrol the Hellplane and ensure that none of the nastier denizens made their way Earthside. They were dubbed the Pan-Dimensional Security Corps. The HELLCOPS.

This premiere issue is offered at an introductory $1 price as part of the IMAGE FIRSTS program!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 0

IMAGE FIRSTS NEO NOIR (BUNDLE OF 20) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Ed Brubaker (A / CA) Sean Phillips

ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS, the modern masters of crime noir, bring us an overview of their extensive pulp fiction backlist via the shorts they have produced for CRIMINAL, FATALE, THE FADE OUT, KILL OR BE KILLED, MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES, PULP, RECKLESS and more!

This premiere content is offered at an introductory $1 price as part of the IMAGE FIRSTS program!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 0

ITS LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH TP

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Zoe Thorogood (A / CA) Zoe Thorogood

Cartoonist ZOE THOROGOOD records six months of her own life as it falls apart in a desperate attempt to put it back together again in the only way she knows how. IT'S LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH is an intimate metanarrative that looks into the life of a selfish artist who must create for her own survival.

A poignant, slice-of-life-style story perfect for fans of Adrian Tomine's The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SEA SERPENTS HEIR GN BOOK 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mairghread Scott (A / CA) Pablo Tunica

For teenage Aella, growing up is hard. Even harder when you find out that you're the reincarnation of an ancient sea serpent that's destined to destroy the world, in a graphic novel trilogy from acclaimed creators Mairghread Scott and Pablo Tunica.

THE END OF THE WORLD IS COMING.

For Aella, life on Kinamen Isle is one of boredom. Spending her days fishing and minding her aunts, she dreams of life beyond the horizon.

Everything changes, however, when she awakens an ancient evil within herself as it's revealed that she's the reincarnation of Xir, the serpent that almost destroyed the world. Worse yet, a fanatical religious organization has arrived on Kinamen Isle in search of Xir.

As Aella is forced to fight for her life, she'll discover that her entire world is not what it seems. Her aunts know more than they let on and what exactly does the infamous Pirate Queen want with Aella?

From the team of Mairghread Scott (Star Wars: Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy) and Pablo Tunica (TMNT Universe) comes an extraordinary tale of growing up and changing your fate.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 14.99

LASTMAN TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Balak, Michael Sanlaville, Bastien Vives (A / CA) Michael Sanlaville, Bastien Vives

The hit French fight comic comes to Skybound!

Adrian Velba has trained all year to fight in the Valley of the Kings' legendary tournament. However, despite his ambition, he has no chance of winning. Not only is his partner unable to compete, but at 12 years old, Adrian is the longest of longshots. That is, until a mysterious, powerful stranger enters town, offering to join forces with Adrian. But who is Richard Aldana? And why in a world of magic does he rely solely on his fists?

The multi-volume, action-packed LASTMAN series starts here! Perfect for readers of INVINCIBLE and ULTRAMEGA!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 24.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH TP VOL 04

IMAGE COMICS

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Martin Simmonds

For decades, the Department of Truth battled a secret war against its Soviet counterpart, the Ministry of Lies. Now, Cole Turner will have to face the consequences of his predecessors as the dark actions of the past unfurl before him…

The fourth arc of the Eisner-nominated THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH from JAMES TYNION IV (Something is Killing the Children) and MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) is collected here!

Collects THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #18-22

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 16.99

FARMHAND TP VOL 04

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rob Guillory (A) Jean-Francois Beaulieu (A / CA) Rob Guillory

Jedidiah Jenkins was a simple farmer, but his cash crop wasn't corn or soy. He grew fast-healing, highly customizable human organs, which he used to heal the world.

But it was all a lie.

What Jedidiah used for good, a dark entity has used to transform humanity into something monstrous. Only Jedidiah's children stand in its way-and not all of them will survive.

Collects FARMHAND #16-20

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 16.99

GUNNING FOR RAMIREZ TP VOL 02

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Nicolas Petrimaux (A / CA) Nicolas Petrimaux

Ramon Perez has gone insane, and he would burn the whole country down to wage a bloodthirsty vendetta against the elusive rockstar repairman!

Suspected of being involved in the attack on Robotop, Jacques Ramirez is on the run as Falcon City's most wanted man. When a mysterious character from his past reenters his life, he decides to flee the city in the company of Chelsea Tyler and Dakota Smith. But the men of the cartel do not forget or forgive. They will do absolutely everything in their power to find the man who betrayed them.

The long-awaited second installment of the GUNNING FOR RAMIREZ trilogy is here!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 16.99

NEW MASTERS TP

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Shobo Coker (A / CA) Shof Coker

Brace yourselves for an immersive science fiction tale sketched across the verdant plains and neon-lit cities of West Africa. It was a simple heist, they thought, but this motley crew of outcasts is soon caught in the middle of a struggle for control of an ancient alien artifact of immense power.

Collects NEW MASTERS #1-6

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SPAWN SCORCHED TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane (A) Stephen Segovia, Paolo Siqueira

From the smash-hit new series from the SPAWN UNIVERSE: THE SCORCHED!

Hellspawns were never meant to work together. That kind of power is just too volatile, too dangerous. THE SCORCHED, however, have no other choice. They are the Hellspawns and Angels working together to save humanity from those that seek to enslave it: She-Spawn, Redeemer, Medieval, Gunslinger, and Reaper.

Collects THE SCORCHED #1-6

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SKYBOUND PRESENTS AFTER SCHOOL TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Justin Benson, Aaron Morehead, Kate Herron, Briony Redman, Jill Blotevogel, Leon Hendrix (A) Greg Hinkle, Giovanna Niro, Leila Leiz, Marley Zarcone, Eric Zawadzki (CA) Veronica Fish

Morals have eroded. Your kids are out of control. Skybound's new horror anthology is going to teach those teens a lesson.

This very special collection includes four standalone cautionary tales soaked in blood and tears. Anxiety. Teen pregnancy. Behavioral disorders. Groupthink. The world seems like a frightening place. We're here to show you just how true that is.

Remember: the good die young, but the bad die better.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 16.99

SLUMBER TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Tyler Burton Smith (A) Vanessa Cardinali, Simon Robins (CA) Becky Cloonan

We all have nightmares. What if you could pay somebody to enter your dreams and shoot that nightmare in the goddamn face? That's where Stetson comes in. She's a nightmare hunter. A dream detective. She enters her clients' dreams through a door, investigates their dreamscapes, and kills their nightmares. But Stetson's past comes back to haunt her as she tracks down a nightmare serial killer responsible for the mysterious death of her daughter.

Collects SLUMBER #1-6

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 18.99

SPAWN ORIGINS TP VOL 23

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Brian Holguin, Todd McFarlane (A) Angel Medina, Nat Jones

Welcome to a horrific world where the denizens of Rat City have all turned into Clowns! Meanwhile, NYX makes her journey to hell, where she stumbles across the man she abandoned there… REDEEMER!

Collects SPAWN #135-140

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 16.99

TWIG TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Kyle Strahm

Eisner Award-winning I HATE FAIRYLAND and MIDDLEWEST writer SKOTTIE YOUNG and artist KYLE STRAHM (SPREAD, UNEARTH) come together for an epic fantasy adventure miniseries!

It's the first day of Twig's new job as a journeyer on a JEFF SMITH's Bone-esque quest to save a The Dark Crystal/Labyrinth-style world. Join our hesitant hero for an inspiring and imaginative tale of hope, heartache, and determination to overcome insurmountable odds!

Collects TWIG #1-5

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 16.99

ZOMBIES VS ROBOTS COMP TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chris Ryall (A / CA) Ashley Wood

The original VS. title is back to reclaim its turf and introduce itself to a new world!

Eisner-losing duo CHRIS RYALL & ASHLEY WOOD return with this complete collection of their classic ZOMBIES VS. ROBOTS stories. Featuring old adventures, newly created tales of wonder, ZVR newspaper strips, artistic homages, a full cover gallery, and the bonus-and quite bogus-"Complete History of ZVR" essay by RYALL, too. Join us for the first time all over again!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 34.99

20TH CENTURY MEN #3 (OF 6) CVR A MORIAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220168 – 20TH CENTURY MEN #3 (OF 6) CVR B BRUNNER (MR)

(W) Deniz Camp (A / CA) S. Morian

The war rages on! Krylov, now embedded with the Iron Star's forces, sees the brutality of battle up close! Can he make it out alive with his sanity intact? It's a story that takes us from the deserts of Afghanistan to the United States capital-and all the way to Mars!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ABOVE SNAKES #4 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Sean Lewis (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Dirt confronts his past and the dreaded Dr. Tomb. It's an old West shootout, but Dirt's psyche is the shooting range. Is he at fault for what happens to those he loves? Is his life worth them dying? Plus, a talking vulture.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ANTIOCH #2 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A / CA) Marco Ferrari

Antioch meets his new neighbors in a prison designed for supervillains. Frontiersman is the only friendly face, and as it turns out-not that friendly! Did Antioch make a mistake turning himself in? Will he survive until his trial?

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BONE ORCHARD BLACK FEATHERS #2 (OF 5) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220172 – BONE ORCHARD BLACK FEATHERS #2 (OF 5) CVR B DANI & SIMPSON (MR)

AUG220173 – BONE ORCHARD BLACK FEATHERS #2 (OF 5) CVR C SIMMONDS (MR)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dave Stewart (A / CA) Andrea Sorrentino

The new series in the shared horror universe of THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS continues!

Trish and Jackie continue to be pulled deeper into the fantasy world they've created. But the terrors of the real world are difficult to separate, and their teenage daydreams are proving to be equally dangerous.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CREEPSHOW #2 (OF 5) CVR A BURNHAM (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220175 – CREEPSHOW #2 (OF 5) CVR B FIUMARA (MR)

AUG220176 – CREEPSHOW #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KELLY (MR)

(W) Chris Burnham, Paul Dini, Steve Langford (A) John McCrea (A / CA) Chris Burnham

The Creep scares up two all-new standalone stories in this star-studded anthology based on the hit Shudder TV series.

DAVID & MARIA LAPHAM (STRAY BULLETS) terrify with the tale of a tree whose roots grew so deep they reached Hell…and the girl who sat beneath it.

STEVE FOXE (RAZORBLADES) and KELLEY JONES (Batman, Sandman) share the shocking story of legendary comic creator Sal Medina-and the dedicated fan who went too far.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEAD LUCKY #3 CVR A CARLOMAGNO

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220178 – DEAD LUCKY #3 CVR B 20 COPY INCV GRAY

(W) Melissa Flores (A / CA) French Carlomagno

With Bibi's identity at risk of imminent discovery, Eddie and Maria take unconventional measures to try and keep her safe. But when a fight with a new kind of enemy rages out of control in Chinatown, even they won't be able to save Bibi from her worst enemy: herself.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEADLIEST BOUQUET #3 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Carola Borelli, Gab Contreras (CA) Adriana Melo, Cris Peter

That old Victorian home has a lot of secrets, and whoever broke in may just find out all of them! Rose, Violet, and Poppy have to defend the family homestead from prying eyes. Rose puts Grandma Dahlia's gun in an unusual place. Poppy and Derek make up. Violet has a date with some handcuffs. And who the f*ck is James Asmus?!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DO A POWERBOMB #5 (OF 7) CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220181 – DO A POWERBOMB #5 (OF 7) CVR B CANNON & SPICER

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Mike Spicer (A / CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

FYSO have made it clear: They think they're better than every other wrestler in the Deathlyfe. But are they ready for an anything-goes DEATHMATCH? Sun and Steel bring the barbed wire to a final like no other!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #6 (OF 8) CVR A BROWNE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220183 – EIGHT BILLION GENIES #6 (OF 8) CVR B RUGG (MR)

(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Ryan Browne

We're now exploring the FIRST EIGHT YEARS after G-Day, the moment when everyone on Earth got a genie and one wish.

Humanity has found new ways to live. Come with us to explore the secrets of HOPE'S HOLLOW, TOMORROWVILLE, and the grooviest little town this side of Poughkeepsie…FUN CITY!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FLAWED #2 (OF 6) CVR A PRENZY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220185 – FLAWED #2 (OF 6) CVR B JONES (MR)

(W) Chuck Brown (A / CA) Prenzy

After torturing and publicly displaying the monstrous and seemingly immortal serial killer known only as the Skinwalker, Gem finds herself a target of Setham's nefarious elite. Among them is the twisted Mr. Higgs, who doesn't appreciate Gem jeopardizing the youth and riches the Skinwalker's immortal blood provides him. Now, Gem faces overwhelming odds in a conflict that will force her to question her unconventional methods-and confront the looming traumas of her past.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GOLDEN RAGE #3 (OF 5) CVR A KNIGHT (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220187 – GOLDEN RAGE #3 (OF 5) CVR B LENOX (MR)

(W) Chrissy Williams (A / CA) Lauren Knight

Are mothers and daughters doomed to fight forever? How much denim is too much? And how does teaching elementary school prepare you for hand-to-hand combat? Find out in the next thrilling issue of GOLDEN RAGE!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #13 CVR A TOMASELLI

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220189 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #13 CVR B BOOTH

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Francesco Tomaselli

Javier is on the run from the demons of his past. But a trip through his memories reveals a secret that might just turn the tide in his favor!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 2.99

ICE CREAM MAN #33 CVR A MORAZZO & OHALLORAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220191 – ICE CREAM MAN #33 CVR B LIMON (MR)

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"THE KIND OF STORY I WANT TO WRITE"

There's the kind of story I want to write-and then there's this story.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #7 (OF 12) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Geoff Johns, Scott Snyder, Joe Casey, Jay Faerber, Skottie Young, Brenden Fletcher, Tim Seeley, Kieron Gillen, Patrick Kindlon, Dean Haspiel (A) Andrea Mutti, Nathan Fox, Fran Bueno, Mahmud Asrar, Patrick Gleason, Ray-Anthony Heights, Yildiray Cinar, Andres Ponce, Jamal Igle, Jon Sommariva, Skottie Young, Erica Henderson, Stefano Caselli, Steve Lieber, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel (A / CA) Jock

Our all-star celebration of Image's 30th anniversary continues with a new WYTCHES story from SCOTT SNYDER & JOCK! Plus: KIERON GILLEN & STEVE LIEBER begin a three-part serial with "Closer," and JAY FAERBER unites eight artists for a NOBLE CAUSES reunion. This issue also features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, "Hack/Slash vs. Image" by TIM SEELEY & STEFANO CASELLI, and "Dutch" by JOE CASEY & NATHAN FOX. And course, the continuation of "Billy Dogma" by DEAN HASPIEL and "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 5.99

KING SPAWN #15 CVR A RANDAL

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220194 – KING SPAWN #15 CVR B KEANE

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Von Randal

Spawn is KING. All hail the KING! Unfortunately, like in any monarchy, plots are already in motion to depose the ruler and send him to a place even worse than HELL…

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 2.99

LEAST WE CAN DO #2 CVR A ROMBOLI

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220196 – LEAST WE CAN DO #2 CVR B SEJIC

AUG220197 – LEAST WE CAN DO #2 CVR C SEJIC

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Elisa Romboli

The Eclipse Rebels have mastered the art of fighting with the powerful Medium Stones, using them to free people from oppression.

Newcomer Uriel must start at zero, getting her ass kicked in the training arena until she learns how to make her golden stone, the Justice Light, work.

In Shops: Oct 12,

SRP: 3.99

LEGO NINJAGO GARMADON #5 (OF 5) CVR A VUONG & LEONI

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220199 – LEGO NINJAGO GARMADON #5 (OF 5) CVR B SU – 3.99

AUG220200 – LEGO NINJAGO GARMADON #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WHALEN – 3.99

(W) Tri Vuong (A / CA) Tri Vuong, Annalisa Leoni

The Shocking Final Issue (for now)!

This one has it all! Motorcycles! Bears! The final showdown between Garmadon and Mogra!

No LEGO® NINJAGO® fan can afford to miss the game-changing ending to this issue!

LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and NINJAGO are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2022 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LOVE EVERLASTING #3 CVR A CHARRETIER

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220202 – LOVE EVERLASTING #3 CVR B SEJIC – 3.99

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Elsa Charretier

"TOO LATE FOR LOVE"

After the bloody end of issue two, Joan finds herself free in the pristine suburbs of the 1950s. But again love pulls at her, demanding her attention, her life. She fights it, fights to escape, but still it pulls, and Joan must find a new way to fight this terror.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC ORDER 3 #4 (OF 6) CVR A CAVENAGO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220204 – MAGIC ORDER 3 #4 (OF 6) CVR B CAVENAGO B&W (MR) – 3.99

AUG220205 – MAGIC ORDER 3 #4 (OF 6) CVR C TOCCHINI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Gigi Cavenago

Sasha Sanchez is a big, gruff leg-breaker and ball-breaker, but he also happens to be one of the most experienced wizards the Magic Order has ever known. Is he right to not trust Rosie Moonstone? And is he really going to murder a little girl based on a hunch?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

OLD DOG #3 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220207 – OLD DOG #3 CVR B HENDERSON (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey (A / CA) Declan Shalvey

The exciting new action series by DECLAN SHALVEY continues with a brand-new mission.

Lynch returns to Russia in order to protect an old handler from his early CIA days. Retriever returns with him to uncover more secrets from Lynch's past, but is she prepared for what she may find? Or worse, are they both too late…?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ORDINARY GODS #10 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joseph Clark (A / CA) Frank William, Felipe Watanabe

At the fin de siecle, young Ioseb talks to a past life about life, death, and power. Twelve decades later, the gang attempts to stop another cycle when they learn the location of the God Machine-and Christopher must decide if he's a compassionate or vengeful God.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PRODIGY ICARUS SOCIETY #4 (OF 5) CVR A BUFFAGNI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220210 – PRODIGY ICARUS SOCIETY #4 (OF 5) CVR B BUFFAGNI B&W (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Buffagni

Edison Crane, Felix Koffka, and their team are lost in the mountains, searching for the city of Shangri-La-but it's not the place from the storybooks. Shangri-La is where the world's most evil people have been pulled for thousands of years, and the dark secret behind it is revealed in this issue.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PUBLIC DOMAIN #5 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Chip Zdarsky

After the bombshell revelation of the last issue, can the Dallas family come together to start this wild new chapter in their lives? Join CHIP ZDARSKY (Batman) as he teams up with hot new artist CHIP ZDARSKY (Detective Comics) on this hot new issue!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RADIANT BLACK #19 CVR A COSTA

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220213 – RADIANT BLACK #19 CVR B RAMIREZ – 3.99

AUG220214 – RADIANT BLACK #19 CVR C 25 COPY INCV GLAPION – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins (A / CA) Marcello Costa

A brand-new alien object has landed in Chicago. But what is it? And…why isn't it doing anything? And in the wake of the shocking ending of the fight with EpicFront…who even is Radiant Black these days?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ROGUE SUN #8 CVR A VECCHIO

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220216 – ROGUE SUN #8 CVR B 25 COPY INCV MANNA & MONTI – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Abel (CA) Luana Vecchio

Still reeling from the aftermath of his fight with Cataclysm, Dylan finds himself forging a new path, both at home and as a superhero. But with one poor decision comes bitter consequences…and the birth of a villain hellbent on revenge.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ROGUES GALLERY #4 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220218 – ROGUES GALLERY #4 CVR B FRANCAVILLA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Hannah Rose May (A) Justin Mason, Triona Farrell (CA) Declan Shalvey

With the dark truth revealed, Maisie must fight back if she is to survive Dodge's deadly reenactment of Red Rogue Down. Every superhero has their origin story, and this is Maisie Wade's. Prepare for a climactic showdown that will force Maisie to don the mask and batons and become the hero she has grown to despise. It's Red Rogue vs. Jackdaw in this explosive final issue. Who lives is anyone's guess.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SAVAGE DRAGON #264 CVR A LARSEN (RES) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220220 – SAVAGE DRAGON #264 CVR B RETRO 70S TRADE DRESS (RES) (MR) – 3.99

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

"THE STORY OF PAUL!"

Paul Dragon's secrets revealed! Malcolm's father from another dimension has been something of a mystery man – but at long last – we'll see how his story diverges from his Image Universe counterpart's. It's a fascinating glimpse into the past of this hallowed hero!

SAVAGE DRAGON comes with our highest possible recommendation.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #11 CVR A NACHLIK

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220222 – SPAWN SCORCHED #11 CVR B KEANE – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Thomas Nachlik

K's identity has been revealed! And with his "plan" to save humanity at all costs laid out before the Scorched team, they realize it may be too late to stop him!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 2.99

SEVEN SONS #5 (OF 7) CVR A LEE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220224 – SEVEN SONS #5 (OF 7) CVR B 25 COPY INCV LEE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Windom, Kelvin Mao (A / CA) Jae Lee

JAE LEE returns to creator-owned comics with his first new title since 1994, a seven-issue LIMITED SERIES. In issue 5, after being captured by Allah's Watchmen, Delph continues his spiritual journey and discovers a newfound peace, while Nicolaus and the Church scour the globe to hunt him down.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER 2 #3 (OF 7) CVR A JOHNSON

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220226 – SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER 2 #3 (OF 7) CVR B SURIANO – 3.99

AUG220227 – SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER 2 #3 (OF 7) CVR C 10 COPY INCV HARREN – 3.99

(W) Jody LeHeup (A) Nil Vendrell (CA) Dave Johnson

Shirtless's quest to find his birth parents leads to Ursa Major himself as the bear god stands revealed! Meanwhile, Silva goes on the hunt to find out who's killing innocent bears. Has Shirtless finally succumbed to his anger?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SILVER COIN #15 CVR A WALSH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220229 – SILVER COIN #15 CVR B CITRIYA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Michael Walsh (A / CA) Michael Walsh

We first met Louis in 1978 at the scene of a concert fire where he found the Silver Coin. Then we saw him shortly after, at that diner that went up in flames. And again some years later, dead after a home invasion. So how did the ill-fated firefighter spend his time with the coin? Or rather: how did the coin spend him? The next chapter in the acclaimed horror anthology from MICHAEL WALSH, JAMES TYNION IV, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS, and PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE is out this month.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SINS OF BLACK FLAMINGO #5 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Andrew Wheeler (A / CA) Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain

Thorndike Scar has recovered his great treasure, but Harlow and Merrilee Pepper have each made their own plan to steal it out from under him. When the dust settles, who will survive, and what is the Black Flamingo willing to sacrifice to possess his fondest desire?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN #335 CVR A TOLEDANO

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220232 – SPAWN #335 CVR B BARBERI – 2.99

(W) Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Marcial Toledano

SINN's origin has been revealed. But what does that mean for the nature of the Hellspawns? And what can they still learn from the man that invented murder?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 2.99

STARHENGE DRAGON & BOAR #4 (OF 6) CVR A SHARP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220234 – STARHENGE DRAGON & BOAR #4 (OF 6) CVR B SHARP (MR) – 3.99

(W) Liam Sharp (A / CA) Liam Sharp

AMBER and DARYL battle the MOR-DREADNAUGHT, revealing unexpected things about both of them! MERLIN conspires to arrange the birth of ARTHUR, the once and future king.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PEREZ #16 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Spicer (A / CA) Ramon K. Perez

The secret of the curse revealed!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #18 CVR A PHILLIPS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220237 – THAT TEXAS BLOOD #18 CVR B SHALVEY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Chris Condon (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

"THE SNOW FALLS ENDLESSLY IN WONDERLAND," Part Five

As Joe Bob and Wilson desperately search for the RQK, the killer makes his next deadly move.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #17 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220239 – TIME BEFORE TIME #17 CVR B MONTI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Eric Zawadzki, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

Tatsuo, Nadia, and Kevin launch a daring raid to reunite Nadia with her family…but tragedy awaits them inside the Arcola Institute.

The latest arc of the hit time travel series reaches its startling conclusion.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #22 CVR A CAMUNCOLI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220241 – UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #22 CVR B DANIEL & MAIOLO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Charles Soule, Scott Snyder (A) Leonardo Marcello Grassi (A / CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

"DISUNITY," Part Four

Charlotte and Valentina's wild quest through the turning points of American history nears its conclusion, while Ace, Janet, and Chang come face to face with the most dangerous possible destiny for the US…and their own.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VANISH #2 CVR A STEGMAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220243 – VANISH #2 CVR B JOHNSON (MR) – 3.99

AUG220244 – VANISH #2 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR (MR) – 3.99

AUG220245 – VANISH #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV OTTLEY (MR) – 3.99

AUG220246 – VANISH #2 CVR E 25 COPY INCV STEGMAN VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

AUG220247 – VANISH #2 CVR F 50 COPY INCV OTTLEY VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

AUG220248 – VANISH #2 CVR G 75 COPY INCV JOHNSON RAW (MR) – 3.99

AUG220249 – VANISH #2 CVR H 100 COPY INCV OTTLEY RAW (MR) – 3.99

AUG220250 – VANISH #2 CVR I 250 COPY INCV STEGMAN RAW (MR) – 3.99

AUG220251 – VANISH #2 CVR J INCV VAR STEGMAN FOIL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Donny Cates (A) J. P. Mayer, Sonia Oback, John J. Hill (A / CA) Ryan Stegman

Meet Deacon Dust. Master illusionist and Oliver Harrison's close childhood friend. Why is this arrogant charmer coming into focus, and what does the superhero team the Prestige have to do with it all? Oliver's past continues to come back and haunt him as the latest chapter of VANISH unfolds!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #48 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig

The final battle between Woodbury and the prison ends here! Who will survive?

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #49 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220257 – WALKING DEAD DLX #49 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

AUG220258 – WALKING DEAD DLX #49 CVR C LOTAY (MR) – 3.99

AUG220259 – WALKING DEAD DLX #49 CVR D TEDESCO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Everything is different now. Where do Rick and Carl go from here?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #10 CVR A BOSS

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220261 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #10 CVR B LAPHAM – 3.99

AUG220262 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #10 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CV – 3.99

AUG220263 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #10 CVR D 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

AUG220264 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #10 CVR E 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Tyler Boss (A) Sweeney Boo (CA) Tyler Boss

Sid's story revealed! The game-changing second arc to one of the year's biggest books starts here. Dark secrets are uncovered as we discover why Sid had to leave the Academy, where she went, and what she did. This issue has it all-a betrayal! A rescue! An escape! Some Daves! And the Strangers reveal a shocking truth!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99