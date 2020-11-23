Animal Crossing, Supernatural, Titans, Daily LITG, 23rd November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Animal Crossing, Supernatural and Titans – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Animal Crossing, Supernatural and Titans – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Receives The Island Transfer Tool
- Supernatural: Too Soon, Jensen Ackles. Too Soon; The CW Pays Respects
- Titans: HBO Max Teases Anna Diop/Starfire Season 3 Reveal
- Fear the Walking Dead Preview: The End is the Beginning- of the End?
- Star Wars C-3PO and Asajj Ventress Receive Gentle Giant Busts
- DC Comics To Kill Off Billy Batson? All Part Of Future State…
- Old Woman Wolverine? X-Men #18 Goes Back To The Vault
- Current Values of the GI Joe Classified Series from Hasbro
- Riverdale: Aguirre-Sacasa, Morgan Introduce Toni, the Serpent Queen
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Magmortar
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- Clar Angkasa Sells Her First Graphic Novel, Stories of the Islands
- Fernanda Frick's Raise The Bar! No Longer Netflix, But A Graphic Novel
- Bestseller List – Death Metal Beats Batman Beats Rorschach
- Future State: Legion Of Super-Heroes Will Have A Very Different Title
- Hero Trade, TMNT Playmates and Bruce Timm in Give Comics Hope Auction
- DC Comics To Kill Off Billy Batson? All Part Of Future State…
- Menton3's Chasing The Dragon #1 in Heavy Metal February 2021 Solicits
- Helstrom, Hellstrom or Hellstorm Reprints – Without Warren Ellis
LITG One year ago, Leah was talking about her dad.
And everyone was looking for Mandalorian merch.
- Leah Moore Tells Us All How Comics Broke Alan Moore
- Wizards Issues "Apology" Re: Forsaken Novel – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Tom King's Final Batman #85 Now Contains Tynion and March Prelude With the Joker and Superman's Secret Identity Revealed
- Baby Yoda Merch is On The Way, Maybe Even by Tomorrow Mandalorian Fans
- LATE: Batman Vs Ra's Al Ghul, Catwoman, Legion Of Super-Heroes and Doom Patrol
- Weeping Angels Meet Autons in Jodie Whittaker/David Tennant Doctor Who Crossover For February 2020 Titan Comics Solicitations (UPDATE)
- "Rick and Morty" S4 "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" [PREVIEW]
- Alfred is Still Dead, and so is "Playboy" Bruce Wayne in James Tynion's Batman
- Why is Fallen Angels Missing from Marvel's February Solicitations?
- "The Umbrella Academy" Cast's Deeper Appreciation for Vinyl [VIDEO]
LITG two years ago, Saga was controversial in India.
And we were looking a week ahead…
- Police Contacted After Comic Con India Hands Out Copies of Saga to Kids
- Bleeding Cool Saw Doctor Who's Future! Or Someone Screwed Up…
- Sorry Haters, 'Doctor Who' Series 11 is Doing Just Fine
- DC Comics Cancels Batman & The Outsiders Orders, Will Resolicit Later in 2019
- Gotham Girl Will Kill Batman as Bane Returns to Glory – Reading Tom King's Batman
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Intro to Comic Books hosted by Perkiomen Valley Library at Schwenksville, 5pm ET
- Comic Book Club (Zoom) "Amulet" by Kazu Kibuishi. Tweens and Teens! Join us for a discussion of the graphic novel "Amulet" by author Kazu Kibuishi. Place a hold on Amulet 6.30-7.30pm ET.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. And I'm getting a cake.
- Gosh Comics manager Andrew Salmond
- Justin Fox, creator of Earth Minds Are Weak, 21st-Century Depression Comics, I Dreamed of You and Mr. Eybyaninch
- Colourist and editor, Carl Gafford
- Search In Gaslight's Wayne R. Smith
