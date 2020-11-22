Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Magmortar

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Magmar Community Day, let's take a deep dive into the lore of its ultimate evolution, Magmortar.

Dex entry number 467, Magmortar is a pure Fire-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Blast Pokémon," this is what Magmortar's Dex entry says:

Magmortar takes down its enemies by shoorting fireballs, which burn them to a blackened crisp. It avoids this method while hunting prey.

How nice of it.

Magmortar is the third and final stage of the Magmar evolutionary line, which includes the Baby Pokémon Magby as the first stage and the original Kanto favorite, Magmar, as the second stage. In Pokémon GO, Magmar evolves into Magmortar with the use of a Sinnoh Stone. Magmortar was introduced three generations after the debut of Magmar, which was included in the original 151. Magmortar came along with a host of other added evolutionary stages in the Sinnoh Region that had been introduced for previously-established Pokémon. For fans of the anime, Magmortar debuted in the episode Pedal to the Mettel! which revealed that the trainer Paul's Magmar had been evolved up off-screen. Other features include Iris and the Rogue Dragonite, Heated Battle, and A Young Royal Flame Ignites!

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Magmortar:

Diamond: It blasts fireballs of over 3,600 degrees F from the ends of its arms. It lives in volcanic craters.

Sun: They dwell in volcanic craters. According to what is known, a single pair of male and female Magmortar lives in one volcano.

Moon: From its arm, it launches fireballs hotter than 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit. Its arm starts to melt when it fires a whole barrage.

Shield: Living in the crater of a volcano has caused this Pokémon's body to resemble its environment—it has an organ similar to a magma chamber.