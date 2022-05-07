Archie Meets Riverdale #1 Preview: Spider-Man Pointing Meme

How will Archie and the gang react to meeting their grim and gritty TV doppelgangers in this preview of Archie Meets Riverdale #1? IT's the comic book crossover with the TV show based on the comic books, the ultimate expression of the art form.

Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE MEETS RIVERDALE #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR221321

MAR221322 – ARCHIE MEETS RIVERDALE ONESHOT CVR B BEN CALDWELL – $3.99

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Pat & Tim Kennedy (CA) Derek Charm

Archie's met a lot of people in his over-80 years of existence. Including meeting himself a few times! But now Archie's about to meet someone very unexpected: the Riverdale version of himself! That's right, see what happens when Archie and all his pals'n'gals in his good ol' hometown of Riverdale come face-to-face with their slightly more serious television counterparts in this hilarious one-shot by Emmy-nominated writer Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki, Black Panther Vs. Deadpool, Netflix's Inside Job) and fan-favorite Archie artists Pat and Tim Kennedy (Jughead: the Hunger, Life with Archie)!

In Shops: 5/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: archie, Comics, previews