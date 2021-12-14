Archie Promises to Give Away Best Archie Comic Ever for Free in 2022

Archie Comics is making a bold claim about its 2022 Free Comic Book Day offering. According to a press release, the original Archie story by Fred Van Lente and Tim Seeley to be given away for free at comic shops during Free Comic Book Day 2020 will be the "best Archie Comic ever."

Archie Andrews goes from everyman to high-flying superhero in Archie Comics' Free Comic Book Day Special Edition – The Best Archie Comic Ever #0! For the first time in years, Archie Comics will debut a brand new story as part of its Free Comic Book Day special edition, available at no cost at participating retailers on May 7 – Free Comic Book Day! This all-new story by the team of comics veterans Fred Van Lente and Tim Seeley, and featuring a cover by Jamal Igle, finds the fan-favorite character Archie Andrews going from the golden boy of Riverdale to a teen on the edge of greatness! Free Comic Book Day 2022 marks a new day for Archie Andrews as he shows readers old and new that he is not just the boy next door! With adventures following Archie's not-so-average life, The Best Archie Comic Ever #0 aims to be just that, an adventure that both fans, and Archie, won't soon forget. This free comic will offer readers a special look at some of the fun new one-shots coming from Archie Comics later in 2022 as well as recent adventures of the Riverdale gang.

It's a bold claim but a low bar, so they may just pull it off, much like if we promised the best Jude Terror Bleeding Cool article ever. We can say one thing for sure: you won't find better value for the money. Check out the solicit below:

THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER #0 A new dawn of Archie is upon us! Archie Andrews has forever been known as an everyman. He's your average teenager, and that's what makes him so well-liked. But it doesn't take a super-scientist, super-hero, or super-spy to see that Archie is anything BUT average! Welcome to the weird, wonderful world of Archie, where anything and everything can happen to a red-headed, freckle-faced teen in a sleepy little town. This title serves as a special sneak peek at what's to come from Archie Comics' new series of anthology titles as well as some best-of moments from recently released titles. Get in on the ground floor of a new era of Archie with this special issue zero title. Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Tim Seeley

Cover: Jamal Igle

Available at participating comic book stores on May 7th, 2022

32 page, full-color comic

Age Rating: Teen