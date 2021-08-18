Archie Unveils Spring 2022 Graphic Novel Slate

Archie Comics has unveiled their full Spring 2022 graphic novel slate, featuring mostly collections of classic Archie comics celebrating 80 years of Archie (that's a long time to not graduate from freaking high school) as well as the Bite Sized Archie collection previously announced. Check out the list of titles shipping next spring below.

Archie Spring 2022 Graphic Novel Slate

Archie: Modern Classics Magic

After 80 years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories so far from the 2020s – collected for the first time ever. Don't miss these modern classics!

Story & Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

Book Market Release Date: 2/15/22

5 1/4" x 7 1/2"

$9.99 U.S. / $13.99 CAN

256pgs

Archie 1000 Page Comics Glory

This volume collects 1000 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 80 years.

Story & Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

Book Market Release Date: 3/15/22

4 7/8" x 6 9/16"

$14.99 U.S. / $18.99 CAN

1000pgs

Betty & Veronica Decades: The 1960s

Continue the 80th anniversary celebration of Archie Comics with this special retrospective collection! Betty & Veronica shined bright in the 1960s when their standalone title proved to be interesting, hilarious and unforgettable — and their fashion was always top-notch! "Decades" features some of the iconic stories that cemented their lasting imprint on the world.

Story & Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

Book Market Release Date: 4/12/22

5 1/4" x 8"

$10.99 U.S. / $14.99 CAN

224pgs

Bite Sized Archie Vol. 1

Bite Sized Archie features all your pals and gals from Riverdale (and beyond) while covering everything from video games to pop culture to embarrassing group chats! Complete with exclusive bonus features, character sketches and behind-the-scenes conversations from the creative team, you'll be absolutely thrilled as we take a deeper look at the comic that's been delighting Archie fans on social media every week!

Story: Ron Cacace

Art: Vincent Lovallo

Cover: Vincent Lovallo

Book Market Release Date: 5/17/22

6 3/8" x 8"

$12.99 U.S. / $16.99 CAN

112pgs

Archie Giant Comics Splendor

Story & Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario "Tito" Peña

Book Market Release Date: June 2022

4 7/8" x 6 9/16"

$9.99 U.S. / $13.99 CAN

416pgs

Betty & Veronica: Beach Bash

Story & Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario "Tito" Peña

Book Market Release Date: July 2022

6" x 9"

$12.99 U.S. / $16.99 CAN

120pgs

