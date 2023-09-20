Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ram v, Rare Flavours

Are All The Copies of Rare Flavours #1 Incentive Covers Spoken For?

Rare Flavours is Ram V & Felipe Andrade’s follow-up to The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, Boom Studios’ best-reviewed series of all time.

As Bleeding Cool has been letting you know for some time, Rare Flavours is Ram V and Felipe Andrade's follow-up to The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, which remains publisher Boom Studios' best-reviewed series of all time. In addition to becoming a perennial collection for comic and book stores and an award circuit regular, The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr remains a solid investment for collectors.

After giving retailers and readers an amuse bouche in the form of the Rare Flavours Tasting Menu Ashcan a few weeks back, Rare Flavours #1 officially lands in stores today. Boom clearly has high hopes for the series, releasing their most ambitious launch trailer to date last week, which plays like an animated Wes Anderson film through an A24 lens. Though Wes Anderson would never see it if you pointed it out.

Like Si Spurrier and Matías Bergara's follow-up to 2018's Coda, which released last week, Ram and Felipe's spiritual sequel has been building buzz ahead of its release. Since last week, Coda has added a perfect review from Comic Book which called it "a near perfect start to a brilliant follow-up" and another from Big Comic Page which declares "Coda's triumphant return ticks every chaotic, subversive box you could possible hope for." Those, and other similarly glowing reviews, landed Coda #1 as the #2 highest-rated current issues on Comic Book Roundup. Will the groundswell lead to another Boom first issue sell out like Hunt For The Skinwalker #1 , Alice Never After #1, and Mech Cadets #1?

Meanwhile, Rare Flavours #1 has received praise from Red Goblin writer and White Noise studiomate, Alex Paknadel, "A hymn to the senses, with a viciously serrated edge." While Danger Street artist Jorge Fornés was more direct with his endorsement of "Highly recommended" and W0rldtr33 artist Fernando Blanco declared, "I was sure it would be good, but IT'S EVEN BETTER!!!"

Advance reviews from press outlets are pouring in as well, including Comics Beat (who find it difficult to even mention our name these days), putting it on its Top Comics Of The Week and declaring "I loved this comic so much." While Adventures In Poor Taste endorsed it with "There's a mysteriousness to the characters and the overall story that's tantalizing, mixing magic realism in an adult way with real weight and dramatic implications." And Fanboy Press added, "You're doing yourself a favor by reading this series."

But even with this advanced buzz, we predict history will repeat itself, and readers, collectors, and retailers alike will be chasing Rare Flavours after its release. Like its predecessor, The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, the series is poised to be both a reader and collector favourite. As we previously warned you, the Rare Flavours Tasting Menu Ashcan and its full art variant were going to be difficult to track down and with less than 600 of the incentive variant in the market, it has been already selling for an average of $20 to $25 on the aftermarket… making this $17 sale look like a real bargain.

As I understand it, there will be even fewer copies of Rare Flavours #1's 1-in-25 David Mack cover in the market (to the tune of 400 copies) staring Wednesday. Perhaps that's why when we looked, we had difficulty locating any copies for sale online. There are only two copies available on eBay, while G-Mart Comics has it listed for double ratio at $50, but your best bet to secure a copy appears to be Midtown Comics which has copies available at ratio (for now) but is limiting the main covers to one copy per customer. Perhaps that one copy limit is influenced by Covrprice making Cover A their top FOC pick a few weeks back? It begs the question… are the majority of Rare Flavours #1 incentive covers already spoken for?

In any event, given its pedigree, Rare Flavours is almost certainly a sure bet to be one of the best-reviewed series of the year and an award contender next year. So you may want to get to your local comic store bright and early tomorrow to secure your copy, lest you find yourself chasing copies on the aftermarket… that is, if you can find one.

RARE FLAVOURS #1 (OF 6) CVR A ANDRADE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230018

(W) V. Ram (A/CA) Filipe Andrade

Discover the tantalizing tale of Rubin Baksh, a demonic Rakshasa with a down-to-earth dream of becoming the next Anthony Bourdain. To achieve his vision, Rubin enlists Mo, a filmmaker who has seen better days, to document the world-renowned cuisine of India and the people behind such glorious food. But little does Mo know that there's more to Rubin than meets the eye, and the mortals play a darker role in the show than they were prepared for… Entice your palate with the follow up offering from the Eisner, Harvey, and Ringo Award-nominated team of Ram V (Detective Comics, Blue In Green) and Filipe Andrade (Fantastic Four, Star) in this series painstakingly prepared for fans of Anthony Bourdain's Hungry Ghosts and Eat The Rich!In Shops: Sep 20, 2023 SRP: $4.99

