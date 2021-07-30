Are Former Captain Britain Brian Braddock & Meggan Expecting A Baby?

Brian Braddock, the former Captain Britain of the Marvel Universe, and heir to the Otherworld throne and mystical mutant shape-shifting empath Meggan Puceanu have been a couple since the early Jamie Delano and Alan Davis Captain Britain days and through their appearances in Excalibur and X-Men over forty years. Some might say the next step is a little overdue. However, suggestions in recent issues haven't been followed up yet. Because during the recent Hellfire Gala X-Men crossover event, there were definite suggestions that Meggan was pregnant with Brian Braddock's child, and that Nightcrawler had worked it out. From Excalibur #21, we see the suggestion first with Brian Braddock and Meggan, with Nightcrawler watching on from the wings.

Meggan declining a glass of alcohol, feeling suddenly hungry, stroking her stomach, everything aside from being unexpectedly sick. And then with Nightcrawler indicating he knows…

Congratulations on a delicate condition, but one that Meggan is keeping from her husband. And then from Way Of X #3 underlining it, and Nightcrawler throwing up instead.

Meggan has been known to grow wings under certain circumstances. But there was no mention of this in Excalibur #22 or Way Of X #4. But what the child of an Otherworld heritage superhero and a mutant shapeshifting mystic might look like is anyone's guess.

Brian Braddock, brother of Jamie and Betsy, part of a longstanding noble line, was approached by Merlin and his daughter Roma and given a choice that turned him into Captain Britain, a member of a much larger, inter-dimensional corps of mystical protectors, as his father was before him. Meggan is a British Romani, thought to be a wolf girl as a child, but in reality a shape-shifting mutant with faerie heritage. Seeking refuge with the Braddocks, she became Brian's lover and eventually his wife, and part of the superhero team Excalibur.

