Ariel Ries Sells Strange Bedfellows YA OGN to Harper Alley at Auction

Two-time Ignatz Award-winning comic creator of webcomic Witchy, Ariel Slamet Ries has sold their YA graphic novel Strange Bedfellows at auction, picked up by Carolina Ortiz at HarperAlley for publication is set for the summer of 2024, with an untitled second book to follow in summer 2026.

Strange Bedfellows tells the story of Oberon, finding his way back after a very public "breakdown," but when he develops the ability to conjure his dreams in real life—including a facsimile of his high school crush—he might have more on his plate than he thought. Ariel Reis tweeted the news out, with the above picture, "AHHHH I'm so stoked to finally be able to talk about Strange Bedfellows!! I've been keeping it under lock and key for over a year now, but now it's out in the open! Working with @pushthepanorama has been amazing so far. Excited to start sharing some sneak peeks. (this isn't an official cover, just the pitch cover!) If you want to see an absolute bucketload of concept work from this, check out my $5 tier on Patreon. At $2 you can still get a portion of that, and follow me on my little development journey. This is my first time working on a book length GN from start to finish in non-webcomic format, so I'm learning a lot. also, this is why I've taken a break from Witchy, but I hope it makes up for the hiatus! Sorry I made this post on 5 hours sleep in the middle of a house moving crisis and was not in my right mind, I wouldn't have been able to do this without the incredible @LindaRandom, absolute GOAT best agent ever. Thanks so much to everyone for your excitement and kind words about this announcement!!! I've been in the middle of a pretty hectic mid-covid lockdown move since it was announced so haven't had much energy to thank everyone individually, but I really appreciate it."