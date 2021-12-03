Arkham City: The Order of the World #3 Preview: Grundy's New Job

Solomon Grundy has given up the field of supervillainy for a new job as a tour guide in this preview of Arkham City: The Order of the World #3, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics.

ARKHAM CITY THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Dan Watters (A) Dani (CA) Sam Wolfe Connelly

Solomon Grundy has lived many lives over a great many years. Now, located by Ten-Eyed Man's strange, but nonetheless effective, methods, he leads Dr. Joy and her many-eyed friend on a tour of the hidden history of Gotham City and the madness at its core.

In Shops: 12/7/2021

SRP: $3.99

