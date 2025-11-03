Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Movies | Tagged: robert venditti, The Ordaines

As Ordained #1 From Bad Idea Hits FOC, Five Studios Go To War Over It

As Ordained #1 from Bad Idea Comics hits FOC, five studios go to war over the bidding rights, to the new series

Today is the Final Order Cut-Off for comic book retailers making orders for Ordained #1, the new Bad Idea comic book series which goes on sale on December 10th, is written by Robert Venditti with art by Trevor Hairsine, Dave Stewart, and David Baron, and features the return to comics of the comic book artist Tonči Zonjić. Bleeding Cool previously reported that John Wick franchise writer and creator Derek Kolstad apparently made a bit of an unintended slip on the Bad Idea Comics panel at New York Comic Con, that a certain Colin Farrell would star as the lead in a cinematic adaptation of Ordained. And that he, Derek Kolstad, would adapt the comic to the big screen. Well Bleeding Cool also hears that right now, five separate studios are bidding for those rights, and it has gotten quite intense… in case that affects anyone's FOC decisions. You never know…

"Ordained is about a Catholic priest, Father Roy, who performs the last rites on Cormac Byrne, the head of the Irish Mafia. Byrne is believed to be on his deathbed but makes a miraculous medical recovery. He then puts a hit on the priest because he knows too much. The priest was a Navy SEAL in his former life, but now he is a man of God. He won't kill his would-be assassins, but he'll beat the ever-loving sh-t out of everyone on his way to face Cormac Byrne."

Covers to Ordained #1 will be by Jorge Fornés, Charlie Adlard and Alex Maleev, Declan Shalvey and Matías Bergara. And the FOC for Ordained #1 is on the 3rd of November. Here are previews of the first two issues…

ORDAINED #1

New York Times best-selling author Robert Venditti joins forces with powerhouse artist Trevor Hairsine and ten-time Eisner Award-winning colorist Dave Stewart (*HELLBOY, STAR WARS*) to deliver a brutal, no-holds-barred action crime comic that will leave you breathless.

Father Royston Craig became a priest late in life but he's determined to make up for lost time. Along with his regular duties at his St. Louis church, he also performs the prayers of the last rites to patients on their deathbeds at the nearby hospital. One day, he's called to give these sacraments to Cormac Byrne, who doctors say won't last the night. Byrne, like many others, has turned to God only at the end; he hasn't been to church in decades. Father Roy is eager to hear his confession, but what starts as petty crime from a lifetime ago quickly becomes a horrifying litany of gangland violence and killings. Cormac Byrne is no ordinary man. He is, in fact, the head of the Irish mafia. God offers forgiveness to all who truly repent, and Father Roy completes his task by absolving Byrne of his mortal sins, leaving the man to die at peace… until the next morning. When Byrne makes a miraculous medical recovery. No longer at death's door, Byrne is quick to return to his old ways. It's business as usual and he's got loose ends to tie up. First things first: KILL THE PRIEST who now knows where all the bodies are buried. But Father Roy's collar wasn't always white, and Byrne is going to learn the hard way that Father Royston Craig was once Chief Petty Officer Royston Craig, a former Navy SEAL who found his faith in the midst of battle. Now Father Roy must face vicious gangsters, corrupt cops, and his own inner demons if he is to survive. And while he will be forced to tap into a violent skill set he thought never to again entertain, the one thing Father Roy will not do… is kill. SOON TO BE A MAJOR MOTION PICTURE STARRING AN A-LIST OSCAR NOMINEE! JOHN WICK'S DEREK KOLSTAD ADAPTING FOR FILM.

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 5 | 48 PGS, FULL COLOR | $5.99 | T+*

SECRETLY SIGNED! HUNT FOR UV SIGNED COPIES BY DEREK KOLSTAD & ROBERT VENDITTI! Bad Idea has worked hand-in-hand with our printer to develop an all-new, highly specialized production process to create this striking, limited edition variant on eye-popping chromium. A guaranteed showstopper that you'll have to pick up from the rack and hold in your hands to truly behold this unprecedented chromium masterpiece in all its glory.

ORDAINED #2

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Trevor Hairsine & Tonči Zonjić

Colors by Dave Stewart

Cover A by Jorge Fornés

Cover B by Charlie Adlard

Cover C by Alex Maleev

Variant Cover by Rod Reis

Variant Cover by Andrea Sorrentino

On Sale DECEMBER 10 | 40 PGS

Full Color | $5.99 | T+

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, PLANET DEATH) is joined by powerhouse artist Trevor Hairsine (DCEASED, X-MEN), and featuring the muchdemanded return to comics of Eisnernominated artist Tonči Zonjić (WHO IS JAKE ELLIS?), to tighten the noose in the next brutal chapter of their no-holds barred action crime spectacle. After a bruising brawl with mob boss Cormac Byrne's hired guns, Father Royston Craig is still standing. But Cormac's not through with Roy yet. Now an entire city of corrupt cops and ruthless thugs is tasked with one mission– KILL THE PRIEST. Forced to rely on the combat hardened skills he earned in a life he thought he left behind, Roy is battered, outnumbered, and on the run. His faith will be tested, and in a city full of killers, the question is: who can he trust?

The Ordained #1

The Ordianed #2

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!