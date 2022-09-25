Asking Todd McFarlane If He Will Ever Do Spawn/Spider-Man?

Previously on Bleeding Cool, I talked with Todd McFarlane about his current Batman/Spawn crossover he is working on with Greg Capullo, being published by DC Comics. But I also wanted to talk to him about another potential project that his attendance at D23 Expo in the light of the Batman/Spawn crossover had drawn attention to. I asked Todd, "so, aside from catching Covid, how was D23, showing off your Avatar toys?" Todd told me;

"I didn't even know existed. I kept trying to figure out like why was it D23 in the year 2022? Before I went I didn't even know if it was like Toy Fair, where it's only insiders or do they let fans in. I knew I was going for months and then I actually Googled it the day before, and I went like who's gonna be there? I got to get my head sort of in the right frame of mind, am I meeting retailers and insiders and business people?"

Todd McFarlane On Negotiating With DC Comics Over Spawn/Batman
Todd McFarlane photo from Alan Gill of Ultimate Comics from D23

I told Todd that the second it was announced he was there, what with Marvel running Spider-Man 60th Anniversary programming, with Marvel EIC and Spider-Man's Group Editor there, and Batman/Spawn already being a thing, I got a lot of people asking me if this meant were going to get a Spawn/Spider-Man as well, a character Todd is even more associated with than Batman.

"I mean I've had those conversations over here. Greg said, man, Batman/Spawn is going to be a big book and then as we were trying to think what book would sell more and the answer would be Spawn and Spidey written and drawn by Todd, with Venom."

I asked if he would ever want to open that door because he'd opened it a bit with Spawn/Batman as people had started speculating where else you might go.

"On Batman/Spawn, Greg is doing the heavy lifting… it would be an abundance of time on my part. I would just have to find it and I just I don't have that… so my guess is I'll probably either go to my grave never doing it, or I'll hold out until I have time."

Will Todd McFarlane Ever Do Spawn/Spider-Man?

Tick tock, Todd, tick tock… imagine Spider-Man having to make a deal with Malebolgia instead of Mephisto. Or what Spawn would have been like if he had been created by Mephisto rather than Malebolgia?

 

