Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batgirl, Birds of Prey, green arrow

Barbara Gordon As Batgirl Joins Birds Of Prey In 2024

In March 2024, as part of DC Comics solicitations just released, Barbara Gordon as Batgirl will be joining the Birds Of Prey again.

Article Summary Barbara Gordon as Batgirl returns to Birds Of Prey in DC Comics' March 2024 lineup.

Kelly Thompson and Leonardo Fernandez spearhead the new storyline and team formation.

Sin rejoins Black Canary in Gotham for new plots unveiled in Birds Of Prey #7.

Green Arrow's sidekicks are back and face a new threat in Green Arrow #10.

In March 2024, as part of DC Comics solicitations just released, Barbara Gordon as Batgirl will be joining the Birds Of Prey again, and back in the costume, as part of a new team, as well as Black Canary and Sin. Anticipated for the relaunch, she has held out until the second arc from Kelly Thompson and Leonardo Fernandez.

BIRDS OF PREY #7

Written by KELLY THOMPSON Art and cover by LEONARDO FERNANDEZ Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY Variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS 1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX Women's History Month variant cover by SOZOMAIKA $3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/5/24

Sin is alive and back with Black Canary in Gotham, and the world didn't get destroyed, but the cost was high and nobody's exactly sure what it means yet. Shocking revelations in the wake of the Birds' first mission lead Dinah to…a conspiracy against the Birds of Prey and a whole new mission. New mission, new team. Hold onto your butts.

Sin was created by Gail Simone and Paulo Siqueira, first appeared in Birds of Prey #92 in 2006 and played by Bex Taylor-Klaus in the TV series Arrow. A young woman raised by Black Canary and who rescued her from becoming the new Lady Shiva. Her death was faked by Green Arrow to keep her safe from the League of Assassins, which is why Sin lives in a secluded monastery. Looks like her first mother has brought her bac to the fray.

She's not the only Green Arrow sidekick to make a return in March 2024, as Green Arrow is full of them…

GREEN ARROW #10

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art and cover by SEAN IMANSE Variant cover by JORGE FORKS $3.99 US 32 pages variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/26/24

Roy Harper is missing. Green Arrow and Connor Hawke investigate what happened to him and what Amanda Waller has done to the rest of the Arrow family_which makes it difficult when they are attacked by surprise agents of Waller! Red Arrow, Red Canary, Arrowette, and Speedy!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!