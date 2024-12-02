Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: batgirl

Batgirl #2 Preview: Mommy Issues to the Extreme

In Batgirl #2, family drama takes a deadly turn as Batgirl and Lady Shiva face off against the mysterious Unburied. Can mother and daughter survive this killer family reunion?

Out December 4, 2024, this DC comic promises a deadly mother-daughter showdown with high stakes.

Will Batgirl and Lady Shiva's family issues lead to therapy or tragedy in their battle against the Unburied?

With Lady Shiva gravely wounded and Batgirl refusing to join her mother's cause, the two seek refuge in the unlikeliest of places while the mysterious Unburied continue to hunt them–just as their deadly leader finally emerges from the shadows. Lives are at stake, but it wouldn't be a killer face-off without some casualties!

BATGIRL #2

DC Comics

1024DC089

1024DC090 – Batgirl #2 Jorge Jimenez Cover – $4.99

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) David Talaski

With Lady Shiva gravely wounded and Batgirl refusing to join her mother's cause, the two seek refuge in the unlikeliest of places while the mysterious Unburied continue to hunt them–just as their deadly leader finally emerges from the shadows. Lives are at stake, but it wouldn't be a killer face-off without some casualties!

In Shops: 12/4/2024

SRP: $3.99

