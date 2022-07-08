Batgirls #8 Preview: Nightwing Cheats on Batgirl

Dick reveals he cheated on Barbara in this preview of Batgirls #8… by binge-watching the new season of their favorite show without her! Check out the preview below.

BATGIRLS #8

DC Comics

0522DC082

0522DC083 – Batgirls #8 Audrey Mok Cover – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Jorge Corona

The Batgirls break into the Iceberg Lounge in order to rescue Seer, who's held hostage by the Saints! Nightwing and Oracle get dressed up and go undercover to help the Batgirls, while also making the mission a date night! But why would they help Seer, the very person who's been hacking into their network and harassing them? Read here to find out!

In Shops: 7/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

