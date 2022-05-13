Batman #125 Preview: An Early Look at Chip Zdarsky's First Issue

DC Comics dropped an early preview of Batman #125 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, the start of Zdarsky's run as lead writer on the book. Check out the preview below, and head to DC's website if you want to read an interview with Zdarsky about the book.

BATMAN #125

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant covers by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS,

GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, INHYUK LEE, and FRANCESCO MATTINA

Acetate variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO A

1:25 wraparound variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:50 variant cover by JOCK

1:125 variant cover by ALEX GARNER

1:250 variant cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

1:500 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman!

Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning.

"Failsafe" starts here.

And in the backup, there's chaos in Gotham as the underworld fights over one of its crown jewels…and Selina Kyle is caught in the middle. Can she stop the bloodshed and maybe even make a little money in the process?