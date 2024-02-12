Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batman and robin, damian wayne, lor-zod, Sinister Sons, Stinson

Batman And Robin And Sinister Sons, Mothers And Fathers (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the publication of Sinister Sons #1 and Batman And Robin #6 from DC Comics. There are spoilers below, obviously,

Article Summary 'Sinister Sons' #1 introduces Lor-Zod and Sinson in a quest for their legacies.

Damian Wayne faces family drama in 'Batman And Robin' #6 amid Gotham's chaos.

Gotham High asks if Zach as the son of notorious villain Victor Zsasz.

Peter J. Tomasi and David Lafuente team up for 'Sinister Sons' thrilling debut.

Tomorrow sees the publication of Sinister Sons #1 and Batman And Robin #6 from DC Comics. Damian Wayne, co-star of Batman And Robin, used to be part of the Super Sons, before that was Bendised away. But Sinister Sons is trying to recapture some of that spirit with Lor-Zod and Sinson (was Sonestro taken?)

But Robin and Batman, Sinson and Sinestro, and Lor-Zod and General Zod isn't the only famuly drama kicking off. In Batman And Robin, we dicovered that Zach, a jock/bully from the Gotham High School that Damian Wayne is attended, was the son of Gotham serial killer Victor Zsasz.

Although maybe not. As Zach meets Zsasz in the flesh.

While Lor-Zod has his own parental issues in Sinister Sons #1, talking to Ursa about Lor-Zod. You know, if Bleeding Cool is right about Kneel Before Zod #3 (spoilers, we are) he might want to watch his tongue a little.

While Sinson is framing his own legacy with his father's history. And decides that two fingers are better than one…

And as for Damian Wayne? It's time for his to stop ghosting a certain someone and introduce her to Batman. As well as forcing that damned heterosexual pandering down our throats that got his last book cancelled.

Batman And Robin #6 by Joshua Williamson and Nikola Cizmesija, and Sinister Sons #1 by Peter J. Tomasi and David Lafuente are published by DC Comics tomorrow. Or now if you tell Amazon Kindle that you are in Australia.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #6 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Simone Di Meo

The dynamic duo has proven they can work as Batman and Robin countless times, but now they must work together as Bruce and Damian to stop a deadly killer…on a soccer field?! The mystery of who is Shush and what they are doing in Gotham continues to grow, but Damian is confronted with a blast from his past that wants him to leave his father and Gotham!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/13/2024 SINISTER SONS #1 (OF 6) CVR B DAN MORA CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A) David Lafuente (CA) Dan Mora

MEET DC'S DEVIOUS NEW DUO! They're bad to the bone, ready to brawl, and the sons of two of the deadliest villains in the galaxy: they're the Sinister Sons and the DC Universe will never be the same! When the son of General Zod was cast off of his adopted homeworld of New Kandor, Lor-Zod runs afoul of a kid on a mission: Sinson is out to prove he's got what it takes to live up to the family name of Sinestro! But all is not as it seems, and the sons' journeys will take them into the heart of darkness in this sensational first issue! Superstar Super Sons scribe Peter J. Tomasi returns to the world of DC youth once again–joined by fan-favorite artist David Lafuente–to craft one of the most dynamic debuts of a duo in DCU history!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/13/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!